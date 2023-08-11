The popular EA Sports video game franchise FIFA 23 will now feature Moroccan football standout Nouhaila Benzina wearing a hijab after a recent patch update.

Before the update, Benzina's avatar lacked a hijab in FIFA 23's World Cup mode. However, EA Sports rectified this ahead of Morocco's Round of 16 clash against France on Tuesday.

At the 2023 World Cup's group stage match, Benzina achieved a milestone by becoming the first player to wear the Islamic headscarf in a major tournament.

The 25-year-old defender helped Morocco defeat South Korea 1-0 during group play, which marked the country's first-ever World Cup victory.

Just three weeks before the 2023 World Cup began, France's top administrative court upheld the French Football Federation's (FFF) ban on players wearing hijabs in matches. The FFF called the rule "suitable and appropriate."

In 2007, FIFA banned the hijab, calling it a "safety risk" to players.

Seven years later, FIFA lifted the ban, but many different football federations and countries still did not allow players to wear a hijab during matches.

Role model for Muslim women

Following the 2014 reversal of FIFA's head-covering ban, the 2016 under-17 Women’s World Cup in Jordan witnessed Muslim players donning headscarves in an international FIFA event for the first time.