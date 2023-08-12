WORLD
1 MIN READ
Danish ultranationalists burn Quran in front of Turkish, Iraqi embassies
Members of Danske Patrioter chanted anti-Islam slogans while under police protection.
Danish ultranationalists burn Quran in front of Turkish, Iraqi embassies
Quran burnings in European countries have sparked demonstrations across Muslim nations. / Photo: AA Archive
August 12, 2023

Members of the ultranationalist group, Danske Patrioter, or Danish Patriots have burned a copy of the Quran in front of Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen.

The group then proceeded on Saturday to burn another copy of the Quran in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.

RelatedTürkiye calls for collective action against hate crimes

The members chanted anti-Islamic slogans during the provocative act, which took place under police protection.

Recommended

The gathering was streamed live by the group on their social media accounts.

RelatedFar-right group continues to desecrate Quran under Danish police protection

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning, desecration, or attempts to do so by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement