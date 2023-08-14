Little-known senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar was sworn in Monday as Pakistan's caretaker prime minister to see the country through to an election due in months.

"I will strive to preserve the Islamic ideology which is the basis for the creation of Pakistan... I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions," the 52-year-old said in a ceremony broadcast live on TV.

On Sunday, Kakar quit as the head of his small Baluchistan Awami Party and quit as a senator after being named by outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raza Riaz to oversee the vote and run the day-to-day affairs of the government until the people elect a new government.

It is normal practice in Pakistan to appoint a caretaker administration for the election period.

Under the constitution, the election should take place in the next 90 days.

The swearing-in takes place as Pakistanis celebrate the country's 76th Independence Day. But the day comes amid a deepening political turmoil, which started after the removal of former premier Imran Khan from power last year.

Pakistan gained independence when the departing British left India and split the subcontinent in 1947.