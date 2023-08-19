As the World Humanitarian Day will be observed globally on August 19, social media will be rife with commentaries on countries and regions affected by conflicts, droughts and natural disasters. And much of the focus would be devoted to Africa.

While humanitarian aid is required in many parts of the world, it’s the continent of Africa that always needs extra attention, especially because it’s the poorest continent in the world with $1591 per capita GDP as opposed to $63,543 recorded in the United States alone.

Africa was never meant to be poor. It was deliberately made poor. A resourceful continent with immense natural wealth, the place fell prey to European imperial powers, with France committing one of the worst colonial crimes.

Starting from Algeria, colonialism spread its tentacles across the entire region and subsequently, European powers laid the groundwork for direct occupations through the Berlin Conference of 1884, partitioning the continent.

“All the borders were drawn on tables in Europe – in Paris, London, Madrid, Lisbon, Berlin, Rome, and Brussels," says Professor Ahmet Kavas, former Turkish Ambassador to Senegal and Chad and a former dean at Istanbul Medeniyet University Faculty of Political Sciences.

Understanding Africa's history is incomplete without delving into France's historical presence and enduring influence in the region.

Controlling Africa through Africans

While French presence in Africa dates back to the 17th century, the main period of colonial expansion began with the occupation of Algeria in 1830. Exploitative labour practices were immediately implemented in the country, including forced labour, to align the energy of the entire Algerian population in service of the French state.

Similar draconian policies were implemented by Britain in parts of Africa the imperial power occupied.

"Millions of Africans were displaced by both the British and French to various fronts of World War I and World War II, as well as being used as forced labour for the reconstruction of European cities destroyed after the wars,” Kavas says.

After the Industrial Revolution, there was a significant demand for raw materials and new markets in Europe. France saw Africa as both a market to exploit for raw materials and also a source of labour, according to Dr Ensar Kucukaltan, the General Coordinator of Africa Coordination and Training Center (AKEM).

“France aimed to ensure the smooth transfer of both underground and aboveground resources from Africa to its territories and it achieved this not by massing military forces but by enlisting local leaders to work for French interests,” Kucukaltan says, adding that “they were able to control Africans with African people”.

From normalising massacres and torture to plundering its resources, France brutalised the continent to the extent that its future generations couldn’t reclaim a decisive place on earth.

The legacy of French colonialism still shapes the political, economic, and cultural realities of many African countries.

The age of neocolonialism

After several African states declared their independence in the 1960s, France sought ways to continue exploiting their resources. They imposed French as the official language and the language of instruction in schools, which aided them in cultivating local elite indoctrinated with Western values. Then French officials struck deals with powerful capitalist corporations and began amassing profits through the continued exploitation of African resources – oil, natural gas, uranium, gold, diamonds, agricultural products and other minerals.

"In terms of the lasting impact, I believe France made more significant moves in the post-colonial era, particularly in terms of language and education. Even those who oppose France have to express their opposition in French,” says Kavas.

Africa entered the age of neocolonialism despite many of its post-colonial states gaining nominal autonomy from colonial powers. This neocolonial context is central to understanding many of the challenges faced in Africa today.

"As colonial states began to withdraw from Africa, it was evident that they established certain organisations and structures to perpetuate the system before their departure," Kucukaltan says.

"The situation in Niger with the recent coup is in this context. France acquires over 90 percent of uranium produced from Nigeriens. Therefore, despite sitting on a rich uranium resource, two-fifths of the population earn less than two dollars a day, and live under harsh conditions".

Similar conditions, says Kucukaltan, can be observed in some parts of West and Central African colonies exploited by France.

"France ties the continuation of African regimes to its own interests, too. If you have good relations with France and abide by their rules, they allow you to remain in power".

Kavas pointed out that France refuses to accept that its policies in Africa are akin to neocolonialism.