American Sha'Carri Richardson finally delivered on three years of promise when she overcame the challenge of being stuck out in lane nine by delivering a late surge to win world 100 metres gold in a championship record 10.65 seconds.

The 23-year-old Richardson came through in the last 20 metres to overhaul Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, who took silver in 10.72, and claim her first global title.

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, seeking a remarkable sixth world 100m title at the age of 36 after an injury-hit season, had to settle for bronze in 10.77, her best of the year.

The Texas-born sprinter missed the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for marijuana then failed to qualify for last year's worlds on home soil.

Hugely popular on social media, and always an outspoken and colourfully attired competitor, she was in good form despite Jackson, who won world silver last year, having the fastest time of 10.65 coming into Budapest.

'Fast loser on lane nine'

Earlier, Richardson's struggles in the global stage appeared to be continuing when she was left in the blocks in the semi-finals earlier on Monday and the American had to dig desperately deep to finish third and scrape into the final as a fast loser.

That came with the consequence that she was given lane nine - never popular with sprinters - but she had a far better start in the final and maintained her focus away from the traffic.

Jackson, in lane four, had opened a clear gap and was still ahead at 80 metres before Richardson swept through and raised her arm in triumph. Her time matched Jackson's 2023 best and bettered Fraser-Pryce's 2022 championship record of 10.67.

In a spiky post-race press conference Richardson snapped at journalists asking about her poor semi-final start or her previous championship misses.

"In previous interviews I mentioned that I'm not back, I'm better. I'm going to stay humble, I'm not back, I'm better and I'm going to continue to be better," she said.

"Never give up never allow media or outsiders to define who you are. Always fight. This journey for me since I became a professional is, no matter what happens, you never leave sight or yourself.

"You'll have good days and bad days but you always have tomorrow."

Richardson is the first US winner of the women's 100 since the triumph in 2017 of Tori Bowie, who died this year aged 32.

'Massive talent'

Richardson thrives on confrontation and in a feisty display at the post-race press conference the American said it was as much "the haters" as her close circle that had driven her to success.