WORLD
4 MIN READ
FIFA opens disciplinary case against Spanish football chief over kiss
The incident occurred as Rubiales was presenting the players with their gold medals after their 1-0 victory over England in the at Women's World Cup final, which prompted outrage both within Spain and abroad.
FIFA opens disciplinary case against Spanish football chief over kiss
Rubiales, 46, initially attacked his critics before eventually apologising but the criticism of his behaviour has not abated. / Photo: Reuters
August 24, 2023

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Luis Rubiales after the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president kissed Spain star Jennifer Hermoso on the lips following the Women's World Cup final last weekend.

"The FIFA disciplinary committee informed Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final," world football's governing body said in a statement on Thursday.

FIFA said the incident "may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA disciplinary code".

Spain star Hermoso released a joint statement with union Futpro on Wednesday, which called for action to be taken against the RFEF president.

"We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that the exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable," the statement said.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International offered their backing to Hermoso on Thursday.

"Amnesty International wants to show their support for the demands of the player, who has asked the (RFEF) to set underway 'exemplary measures' regarding the non-consensual kiss," said the organisation in a statement.

"(We) underline that this behaviour is a form of sexual violence like any other, and cannot be justified in any way."

Spain's women's football league, Liga F, has also called for Rubiales to be sacked.

The RFEF have opened an investigation into Rubiales' conduct and is holding an emergency meeting on Friday.

Rubiales, 46, initially attacked his critics before eventually apologising but the criticism of his behaviour has not abated.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez previously said that Rubiales' apology for the incident was "not enough".

Recommended

Unpresidential behaviour

Earlier on Thursday Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti criticised Rubiales for his conduct.

"It's a very delicate topic, like most people it was behaviour that I obviously did not like," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"It was not the behaviour of a president of the federation."

The Italian coach would not be further drawn on the issue.

"I don't know if he should resign or not, I think he will take the most adequate decision," added Ancelotti.

Real Madrid play Celta Vigo in La Liga on Friday and the Galicians' manager Rafa Benitez also spoke about Rubiales.

"The success of the national team is the news and unfortunately it's been relegated to the background," said Benitez.

"We all agree we have seen behaviour which was not correct and the competent authorities are there to take decisions."

Getafe president Angel Torres criticised Rubiales on Wednesday and said the president could not spend "one minute more" in his post.

RelatedSpain win FIFA Women's World Cup with 1-0 victory over England
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports