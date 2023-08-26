The descendants of former British prime minister William Gladstone have apologised for their family's slaveholding past in Guyana and urged the United Kingdom to discuss reparations in the Caribbean.

Gladstone's father was one of the largest slaveholders in the parts of the Caribbean colonised by Britain.

John Gladstone is also believed to have owned two ships that transported thousands of Asians from India and elsewhere to work as indentured labourers after the abolition of slavery in 1834.

"Slavery was a crime against humanity and its damaging impact continues to be felt across the world today," Charles Gladstone, William's great-great grandson, said at a launch for the University of Guyana's International Centre for the Study of Migration and Diaspora on Friday.

"It is with deep shame and regret that we acknowledge our ancestor's involvement in this crime and with heartfelt sincerity that we apologise to the descendants of the enslaved in Guyana," he added.

"We also urge other descendants of those who benefited from slavery to open conversations about their ancestors' crimes and what they might be able to do to build a better future."

Apology 'not accepted'

The Gladstones also apologised for their role in indentureship. But Gladstone's words were met with a strong rebuke by several Guyanese descendants of African slaves present at the university lecture hall.