Japan has said that harassment being faced by the Japanese in China after the release of water from the Fukushima nuclear plant was "extremely regrettable", confirming that a brick was thrown at his country's embassy in Beijing.

Last week, China banned all seafood imports from its neighbour as Japan began releasing treated wastewater from the crippled plant in an operation Tokyo and the United Nation's nuclear watchdog have said is safe.

Since then, Japan has urged its citizens in China to keep a low profile and has increased security around schools and diplomatic missions.

Japan's foreign minister on Tuesday confirmed media reports that a brick was thrown at its embassy in Beijing and echoed calls from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to China to take action to calm the situation.

"It is extremely regrettable and worrying," Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters in Tokyo.

"We would like to urge the Chinese government again to take appropriate measures immediately, such as calling on its citizens to act calmly to prevent the situation from escalating, and to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Japanese residents and our diplomatic missions in China," he said.

He added that China should "provide accurate information" about the Fukushima water release "rather than unnecessarily raising people's concerns by providing information without any scientific basis".

In Beijing, a spokesperson at the Japanese embassy told the AFP news agency that staff were "extremely worried".

"Some individuals have come to our (embassy) entrance," the spokesperson said. "They took these kinds of actions then were led away by armed police."