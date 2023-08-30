Pope Francis has denounced a "terrible world war" against the environment, exhorting the people to take the side of the "victims of environmental and climatic injustice".

The head of the Catholic church will also release an update to his landmark 2015 environmental encyclical on October 4, the feast of his nature-loving namesake, St. Francis of Assisi, the Pope announced.

Francis said the document will be a follow-up to his landmark 2015 encyclical "Laudato Si" (Praised Be), in which Francis cast care for the environment in stark moral terms, calling for a bold cultural revolution to correct what he said was a “structurally perverse” economic system in which the rich exploited the poor, turning Earth into a pile of “filth” in the process.

An encyclical is the highest form of papal writing.