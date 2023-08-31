Soldiers from the US, Indonesia and five other nations began annual training exercises on Indonesia’s main island of Java amid growing concerns over China’s increasing aggression in the region.

American and Indonesian soldiers have held the live-fire drill since 2009, and Australia, Japan and Singapore joined last year.

The United Kingdom and French forces are participating in this year’s Super Garuda Shield exercises from Thursday, with a total of about 5,000 personnel.

China sees the expanded drills as a threat, accusing the US of building an Indo-Pacific alliance similar to NATO to limit China’s growing military and diplomatic influence in the region.

Brunei, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, and East Timor also sent observers to the two-week exercises in Baluran, a coastal town in East Java province.

Related The 12 strongest militaries in the 'Muslim World'

The Commanding general of US Army Pacific, Gen. Charles Flynn, said the 19 nations involved in the training are a powerful demonstration of multilateral solidarity to safeguard a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

“Super Garuda Shield 2023 builds on last year’s tremendous success,” Flynn said in a statement released by the US Embassy in Jakarta on Tuesday, “This joint, multinational training exercise displays our collective commitment and like-minded unity, allowing for a stable, secure, and more peaceful, free and open Indo-Pacific.”