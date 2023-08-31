The Indian government has told the country's Supreme Court that the present status of India-administrated Jammu and Kashmir as a federally-governed union territory is "temporary", and the government is ready to hold the legislative elections in the region "anytime now".

The top court, which is hearing petitions challenging legislation that stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its statehood and special status in 2019, had earlier asked the government to indicate if there is a time frame to restore the region's status as a full-fledged state.

"... my instructions are that I am unable to give an exact time period right now for complete statehood while saying that union territory is a temporary status because of the peculiar circumstances the state had passed through with repeated and consistent disturbances of decades. It might take some time," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court on Thursday.

The Solicitor General is India's top legal officer representing the government.

He added the government is progressing towards making it a full-fledged state.

Mehta also said that the Indian government is ready to hold the legislative assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir "anytime now" and that the election commission has to take a call on how the three elections due in the region could be held.

This week he also said that the status of the union territory of Ladakh, which is one of two union territories carved out of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, is a permanent thing.