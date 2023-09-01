Swedes who want a ban to be introduced for burning the Quran and other holy books have increased to 53 percent, two points higher than in a previous poll.

The latest survey was conducted by the Swedish opinion poll company SIFO.

Some 37 percent were in favour of burning holy books within the scope of freedom of expression, while the remaining did not express an opinion.

The survey was conducted with 1,291 randomly selected Swedish nationals between August 15-27.

In Sweden, the government and the main opposition are preparing to change the law on provocations against the Quran.

The Swedish government announced earlier this month that it was reviewing the Public Order Law to prevent increasing attacks on the Quran in the country.

Minister of Justice Gunnar Strommer said at a news conference a report on the law will be submitted to parliament by July 1, 2024, at the latest.