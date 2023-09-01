WORLD
Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
Palestine's health ministry named the victim as Abdul Rahim Fayez Ghannam, who was shot in the head by live fire from Israeli troops.
The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and Israel this year is the highest since 2005, according to the UN.  / Photo: AA Archive
September 1, 2023

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry has said, as a surge of deadly violence in the occupied territory shows no signs of abating.

In Friday's statement, the ministry said Abdul Rahim Fayez Ghannam, 36, was "shot by live occupation (Israeli) fire in the head" in the village of al Aqaba in the northern West Bank.

An AFP photographer saw black smoke billowing from a building during the military raid.

After Israeli forces withdrew, Palestinian residents inspected bullet marks and a gaping hole left in the wall of a house.

The Israeli army, whose forces regularly carry out raids into Palestinian communities, did not immediately comment on the latest raid when contacted by AFP news agency.

Raising violence

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and Israel this year is the highest since 2005, according to the United Nations' humanitarian agency OCHA.

The soaring violence has also involved a rise in Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

On Thursday, a Palestinian man rammed into Israeli soldiers near a West Bank checkpoint, killing one, before being shot dead.

A day earlier, Israeli forces killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy in Jerusalem after he stabbed a passenger on a tram.

So far this year, at least 225 Palestinians, 32 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have been killed in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on both sides.

SOURCE:AFP
