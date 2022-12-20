Fast News

At least 150 Palestinians have been killed so far this year in the occupied West Bank, according to the United Nations.

A member of the Israeli border police points his weapon during a Palestinian protest at Beit El Settlement, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Reuters)

The UN’s Middle East envoy has said that more than 150 Palestinians and over 20 Israelis have been killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so far this year, marking the highest number of fatalities in years.

''I am gravely concerned by the sharp increase in violence against civilians on both sides, which exacerbates mistrust and undermines a peaceful resolution to the conflict,'' Tor Wennesland told the UN Security Council on Monday.

Wennesland called for an end to the violence and for all perpetrators to be held accountable.

He also expressed concern over Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, which the world body says constitutes a flagrant violation of UN resolutions and international law.

Some 4,800 housing units were advanced this year in Area C of the occupied West Bank, and the number of housing units advanced more than tripled from the previous year – from 900 units in 2021 to 3,100 units in 2022, he said.

He urged Israel to cease advancement of all settlement activities as well as the demolition of Palestinian-owned properties.

He also called on regional players and the international community to take concrete steps to change the negative trajectory on the ground and to move the parties forward towards a two-state solution.

