A US judge has sentenced Ethan Nordean, a leader of the far-right Proud Boys, to 18 years in prison for his role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, after a jury convicted him of seditious conspiracy and other crimes.

The 18-year sentence for Nordean, a leader of the Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy, fell short of the 27 years prosecutors had sought and tied the sentence handed down to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in May.

"If we don't have a peaceful transfer of power in this country, we don't have anything," said US District Judge Timothy Kelly.

In a statement to the judge, Nordean called January 6 a "complete and utter tragedy" and said he had gone to the Capitol to be a leader and to keep people out of trouble. His wife and sister pleaded for mercy.

Earlier on Friday, a member of Proud Boys yelled "Trump won" as he left a Washington courtroom after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the attack on Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.

Dominic Pezzola did not play a leadership role in the group and was the only defendant of five to be acquitted of seditious conspiracy.

He was convicted of other felonies, including obstructing an official proceeding and assaulting police.

"You personally played a significant role in the events that day," US District Judge Timothy Kelly said, before handing down a sentence that was about half the length of what prosecutors had sought. "It was a national disgrace, what happened."

Kelly noted that Pezzola was a new member of the group and had been acquitted of seditious conspiracy, but also took note of Pezzola's actions.

Kelly on Thursday ordered two other former Proud Boys leaders, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl, to serve 17 years and 15 years in prison, respectively.