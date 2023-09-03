At least three people have been killed and 16 others wounded during protests in the Iraqi city of Kirkuk, as authorities imposed a curfew after days of tensions.

Two people were shot in the chest and a third in the head, Ziad Khalaf, director of the local health authority, told the AFP news agency.

The victims were a 21-year-old man and two people aged 37, he added.

Those wounded, including Kurds, Arabs and three members of the security forces, were hit by gunfire, stones or glass, said Khalaf.

Following this, local authorities declared a curfew in the city in a statement, while Kirkuk police called on local residents to return to their homes.

Earlier in the day, police had been deployed to act as a buffer and keep apart the rival groups.

Related Iraq declares curfew in Kirkuk city amid deadly protests

Kirkuk-Erbil highway

Supporters of the KDP party staged a demonstration in Kirkuk to demand the reopening of the Kirkuk-Erbil highway.