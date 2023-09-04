The UN has more than doubled its aid appeal to assist nearly two million people expected to flee conflict-torn Sudan by the end of this year amid soaring needs.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Monday it and its partners were appealing for $1 billion "to provide essential aid and protection to over 1.8 million people expected to arrive in five neighbouring countries by the end of 2023, fleeing the ongoing conflict in Sudan".

"This is a two-fold increase of what was initially estimated in May to be required to respond to the crisis, as displacement and needs continue to soar," UNHCR said in a statement.

The agency had initially appealed for $445 million for the regional refugee response this year and already hiked the estimate twice prior to Monday's announcement.

Since the war began between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15, around 5,000 people have been killed, according to conservative estimates from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project.

The violence has spurred a massive exodus.

Less than five months into the crisis, more than one million refugees, returnees and third-country nationals had fled Sudan, often into dire situations in neighbouring countries.

"Those arriving in remote border areas find themselves in desperate circumstances due to inadequate services, poor infrastructure and limited access," the UNHCR regional refugee coordinator for the Sudan situation Mamadou Dian Balde said in the statement.

"Partners active in this response are making every effort to support those who are arriving and their hosts, but without enough donor resources, these efforts will be severely curtailed."