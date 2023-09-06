A gun battle erupted between Pakistan and Afghan border forces, officials said, shutting the busiest trade crossing between the two South Asian countries.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have had frosty relations since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul two years ago, with Islamabad accusing its neighbour of harbouring militants carrying out strikes on its soil.

Diplomatic tensions have been stoked by frequent flare-ups along their mostly mountainous frontier, including sporadic gunfights and crossing closures.

A local Pakistan police official said on Wednesday firing started at around 1:00 pm (0800 GMT) at the Torkham border crossing, halfway between Islamabad and Kabul, with an evacuation ordered.

"It is not clear who is firing but we are receiving fire from both light and heavy weapons. They are using mortars, too," said another local government official, adding one border guard had been wounded.

Irshad Mohmand, a local administration official, said the crossing was shut from the Pakistan side after a security dispute spiralled.

"Afghan forces tried to establish a check post in an area where it is agreed... that both sides will not establish a check post," he told the AFP news agency.