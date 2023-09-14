Thursday, September 14, 2023

1902 GMT —Ukrainian officials have ordered the evacuation of civilians from the southern Kherson region, partly controlled by Russian forces and regularly hit by shelling.

"The Regional Defence Counsel of Kherson decided to compulsorily evacuate families with children from areas subject to constant enemy fire," Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

Russian troops control areas in the Kherson region south of the Dniepr river, following their withdrawal last year from the city of Kherson, the regional capital, which they regularly shell.

Ukrainian officials had already recommended in August that civilians leave a dozen areas in the northeast region of Kharkiv in the face of a Russian offensive, but those evacuations were not mandatory.

Prokudin also said that regional authorities were preparing for an "emergency situation" this autumn and winter over electricity provisions.

1718 GMT — Romania extends flight restrictions along Ukraine border

Romania has imposed additional flight restrictions in parts of its air space along the border with Ukraine, as Russian attacks on Ukraine's Danube river ports have intensified, the defence ministry said.

Drone fragments in the wake of Russian attacks have been found in NATO member Romania's territory three times following such attacks this month, underlining security risks for the North Atlantic alliance, whose members have a mutual defence commitment.

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s river ports across the Danube from Romania have increased since mid-July when Moscow abandoned a year-old deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

1621 GMT — Cuba is not against its citizens fighting on Russia's side in Ukraine, RIA cites envoy

Cuba is not against the legal participation of its citizens in Russia's war in Ukraine, state-run RIA news agency reported, citing the Cuban envoy to Moscow, despite Havana's crackdown on trafficking of Cubans to fight for the Kremlin.

Last week Cuban authorities said they had arrested 17 people on charges related to a ring of human traffickers that allegedly had lured young Cuban men to serve in the Russian military amid the Ukraine conflict.

The Cuban ambassador to Moscow, Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena, said the arrested people, all Cuban citizens, had been engaged in illegal activities and had broken the law.

1617 GMT — US sanctions over 150 individuals, entities for Russia-Ukraine war

The US State and Treasury departments have announced further sanctions on more than 150 individuals and entities in connection with Russia’s war in Ukraine.​​​​​​​

"As part of today’s action, the US government is targeting individuals and entities engaged in sanctions evasion and circumvention, those complicit in furthering Russia’s ability to wage its war against Ukraine, and those responsible for bolstering Russia’s future energy production," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken said his agency also sanctioned more than 70 entities and individuals involved in expanding Russia’s energy production and export capacity, operating in Russia’s metals and mining sectors, and aiding Russian individuals and entities in evading international sanctions.

1414 GMT —Ukraine backtracks on retaking village near Bakhmut

Ukraine's deputy defence minister Ganna Malyar backtracked on an announcement that Kiev had retaken an eastern village near Bakhmut after troops on the ground said fighting was ongoing.

Kiev began pushing back against Moscow's forces in the south and east of the country in June after building up Western weapons and recruiting assault battalions.

Malyar had announced that the village of Andriivka was "ours", saying Kiev's forces were "moving forward in the Bakhmut sector."

The announcement was rejected by Ukrainian soldiers on the ground.

1400 GMT — Ukraine says ICC opens major office in Kiev

Ukraine's prosecutor general said the International Criminal Court (ICC) had opened a field office in Kiev, as part of efforts to hold Russian forces accountable for potential war crimes.

Kiev has called for a special tribunal to be created to hold Moscow responsible for violations committed during its offensive, launched on February 24, 2022.

"Today marks a pivotal stride in our journey towards restoring justice," Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin wrote on social media.

"The field office of the International Criminal Court has opened in Ukraine, the largest ICC office outside The Hague. Now our cooperation will be even more effective and efficient."

1347 GMT — F-35 fighter jets land in NATO-member Denmark to replace F-16s, some of which will go to Ukraine

Four F-35 fighter jets landed at an airbase in Denmark in the first instalment of the US-made planes ordered by the NATO member to replace its ageing fleet of F-16s, some of which have been promised to Ukraine.

Dignitaries and officers clapped as the planes, in Danish Air Force colours, did several flyovers before landing at the Skyrdstrup Air Base.

Ukraine has been asking for Western fighter jets to help it resist the Russian offensive that began in February 2022. The United States recently gave its approval for Denmark and the Netherlands to provide Ukraine with American-made jets.

1230 GMT — Russia to consider 'all serious' peace proposals on Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Moscow will consider "all serious proposals for the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, taking into account the legitimate interests of the Russian Federation."

Addressing a news conference after meeting his Myanmar counterpart Than Swe in Moscow, Lavrov said "serious" proposals should take into account "the realities on earth and basic legitimate interests" of Russia.