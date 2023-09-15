A visa-free travel deal between Israel and the United States has raised hopes of easier journeys for Palestinian-Americans, but many still complain of discrimination by Israeli authorities.

The aim of the reciprocal agreement reached in July was for all Americans "to be recognised by Israel as US citizens and receive equal treatment" regardless of their origins, the US State Department said.

It paved the way for some Palestinian Americans to finally land at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport -- which has been off limits to most of them for years -- rather than travel overland from Jordan.

However, despite progress on paper, Palestinian-Americans have complained of unequal treatment in a series of interviews AFP conducted in the United States and the Palestinian territories.

Hanna Hanania, a board member of the US Palestinian Council advocacy group, described the change at arrivals in Ben Gurion airport as an "improvement for everybody".

But, as he headed back to the US state of Virginia, he said he faced "total profiling" by Israeli officials who searched his car and insisted on seeing his Palestinian passport.

Jerusalem-born Hanania said he was also directed to a queue for additional security checks, where he charged that "discrimination (was) very clear".

"Almost everybody in line one was speaking Arabic," he told the AFP news agency. "You can very clearly tell that it's mainly Palestinians or Arabs."

Israel's immigration authority did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the complaints.

'Not fair'

More than 5,400 Palestinian-Americans have arrived in Israel since July 20, according to the Population and Immigration Authority.

Washington is now contemplating whether to admit Israel into its coveted visa waiver programme, with a decision due by September 30.

New York police officer Haidar Darwish, 38, landed in mid-August and said he was denied a three-month visa without a reason, instead being granted a month-long stay.

"This is not fair," Darwish said from the West Bank city of Ramallah.

"If they want to proceed with this visa (waiver programme), they need to treat us exactly the way they get treated when they get to the US."

Several Palestinian-Americans said they had complained about mistreatment to the US embassy in Jerusalem, which declined an AFP interview request.

In the occupied West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, known for its sizeable American population, Abed Ijbar has sought advice from his neighbours before he returns to Tennessee later this month.

"(It's) the checkpoints from the West Bank to the airport that are driving them crazy," the 50-year-old said.

Neighbours warned Ijbar to leave hours early, recounting that they had been directed through multiple checkpoints before being searched and finally allowed to cross.