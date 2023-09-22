ISTANBUL, Türkiye – As the sun gracefully descended below the horizon on a recent Thursday evening, casting a golden glow upon the tranquil waters of the Golden Horn, Istanbul came alive with its rich heritage and contemporary vibrancy.

Rowers were moving in perfect synchrony, their paddles plunging into and rising from the gentle waves. Multiple caiques navigated the iconic waterway, their lights shimmering like fireflies, ensuring their visibility amidst the passing ferries and boats.

This picturesque scene framed Istanbul’s timeless panorama: the grandeur of Suleymaniye, Fatih and Eyup on one side, and the majestic Galata Tower on the other. Minarets and graveyards stood in harmony alongside centuries-old cypress trees and the colourful historical houses of Balat.

This enchanting September evening on a caique felt like a voyage through time, as if we had stepped into a bygone era when Ottomans revelled in the Golden Horn, rowing between the shores of Eminonu and Galata.

It was akin to immersing ourselves in the pages of historical Turkish mystery novels like Ihsan Oktay Anar's "The Atlas of Misty Continents" or Orhan Pamuk's "My Name is Red," both set in 16th century Istanbul, with the Golden Horn as their heart.

During the reign of Ottoman sultan Ahmed the Third in 1703 and until the revolt led by Patrona Halil in 1730, the Golden Horn, known as Halic by locals, was a bustling hub that reflected the ceremonious aura of the Tulip Era, the time when the Ottoman Empire spent lavishly on the development of art and grand architecture.

"The social life along the waterways of the imperial capital was remarkably sophisticated," says art historian Yasin Saygili, a seasoned guide specialising in thematic cultural tours in Istanbul.

The Golden Horn of today continues to retain the vibrancy of the imperial time gone by. It still hosts dozens of rowing clubs, boat trips, colourful coffee festivals, and contemporary art exhibitions along its shores.

Daily life along the Ottoman shores

In her book "Constantinople: The City of Sultans," American author Clara Erskine Clement captured the daily life of Istanbulites along the shores in the 18th century. She described the scene, likening people on the caiques to swans gliding over the water:

"The Golden Horn and the Sweet Waters were literally covered with caiques filled with women and children on their way to the charming valleys, where they are wont to congregate on the afternoon of their Sunday. The caiques were so frail and showed so little above the water that to one standing above and looking down on them, their passengers had the appearance of sitting on the water and gliding over it as swans might do."

According to Saygili, the boat trips that Ottomans once cherished as a social activity in the city with compelling detail.

"Some of these excursions were specifically scheduled to coincide with full moons," he says, "and they featured live musicians on board the caique."

During these outings, attendees could tour the city along the scenic shoreline while enjoying melodies played by saz musicians.