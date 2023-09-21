WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran accuses S Arabia of 'stabbing' Palestine by seeking ties with Israel
Normalisation of ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel "would be a stab in the back of the Palestinian people," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi tells media in New York.
Iran accuses S Arabia of 'stabbing' Palestine by seeking ties with Israel
"The initiation of a relationship between the Zionist regime and any country in the region, if it is with the aim to bring security for the Zionist regime, will certainly not do so," says Raisi. / Photo: AFP
September 21, 2023

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has accused Saudi Arabia of betraying the Palestinians by seeking to normalise relations with Israel.

"The initiation of a relationship between the Zionist regime and any country in the region, if it is with the aim to bring security for the Zionist regime, will certainly not do so," Raisi told a news conference on Wednesday as he attended the UN General Assembly.

"We believe that a relationship between regional countries and the Zionist regime would be a stab in the back of the Palestinian people and of the resistance of the Palestinians," he said.

Saudi Arabia and Israel have bonded in part over shared hostility to Iran, although Riyadh has moved to ease tensions with Tehran through talks brokered by China.

Related'Every day we get closer' to normalisation with Israel — Saudi crown prince

Palestinian issue

Iran's reaction came after Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said that US-brokered talks are moving forward on normalisation with Israel in an interview with Fox News.

Recommended

"Every day we get closer," Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, said.

"For us, the Palestinian issue is very important. We need to solve that part," MBS said when asked what it would take to get a normalisation agreement.

"And we have good negotiations continue until now."

Few Arab countries have diplomatic relations with Israel.

Egypt and Jordan were the first to recognise Israel by signing separate treaties in 1979 and 1991, respectively.

In 2020, as part of the Abraham Accords, four other countries normalised ties with Israel, including Morocco, the United Arab Emirates [UAE], Bahrain and Sudan.

RelatedIsraeli official delegation in Saudi Arabia for UN heritage conference
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington