WORLD
2 MIN READ
Italy PM urges UN to wage 'war without mercy' on migrant traffickers
Giorgia Meloni's comments come in the wake of a surge in the arrival of irregular migrants on the Italian island of Lampedusa.
Italy PM urges UN to wage 'war without mercy' on migrant traffickers
An estimated 8,500 irregular migrants landed on Italy's southern island of Lampedusa last week. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 21, 2023

Italy's prime minister has urged the United Nations to launch a "global war without mercy" against migrant smugglers after a surge of arrivals on the island of Lampedusa.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Meloni said on Wednesday that Italy, which next year heads the Group of Seven democracies, was ready to lead efforts against the "slave traders of the third millennium".

"Can an organisation like this which reaffirms in its founding document the faith in the dignity and worth of human beings, turn a blind eye to this tragedy?" she asked.

"I believe it is the duty of this organisation to reject any hypocritical approach to this issue and wage a global war without mercy against the traffickers of human beings," she said.

"To do so we need to work together at every level. Italy plans to be on the frontline on this issue."

RelatedItaly adopts 'extraordinary measures' to deter arrival of illegal migrants
Recommended

Meloni, who heads the far-right Brothers of Italy party, took office in part on pledges to crack down on migration.

Some 8,500 irregular migrants landed on Italy's southern island of Lampedusa from 199 boats between Monday and Wednesday last week, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration.

The group is largely made up of people from sub-Saharan Africa who have gone to Tunisia, which is suffering from economic tumult.

Meloni put the blame on human traffickers, calling them a "mafia" who earn as much as drug smugglers, but said Italy would also work to address root causes and help African nations "grow and prosper".

"Africa is not a poor continent. To the contrary, it is rich with strategic resources," she said.

RelatedMigrants at more risk of abuse after ‘ill-judged’ EU-Tunisia deal: Experts
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington