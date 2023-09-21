TÜRKİYE
Türkiye appoints Montella as new coach
Italian Vincenzo Montella agrees 3-year deal with Turkish national team as the signing ceremony will be held on September 27.
Montella has coached many clubs such as Roma, Catania, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, AC Milan in Italy, Spain's Sevilla, and Turkish club Adana Demirspor. / Photo: AA Archive
September 21, 2023

In a statement, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said that Montella, 49, agreed on a three-year deal with the Turkish national team, and wished him success in his duty.

The signing ceremony will be held at the Turkish national football team's training facility in Istanbul on September 27.

Stefan Kuntz, who coached Türkiye for two years, was dismissed on Wednesday.

Before his retirement in 2009, Montella played for Roma for many years, where he won an Italian Serie A title, an Italian Cup and a Super Cup.

He amassed 20 caps for Italy, playing for his nation at the UEFA EURO 2000, and 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Montella has coached many clubs such as Roma, Catania, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, AC Milan in Italy, Spain's Sevilla, and Turkish club Adana Demirspor.

He led AC Milan to the Italian Super Cup victory in the 2016-17 season.

