Türkiye has commemorated a security attache to France who was assassinated by an Armenian terror group in 1981.

"We remember with respect our martyr Cemal Ozen, Security Attache of the Turkish Consulate General in Paris, assassinated in the heinous attack by the Armenian terrorist organisation ASALA on 24 September 1981," the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday said on X.

The attack was just one of the assassinations of Turkish diplomats and family members around the world by Armenian terror groups ASALA (Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia) and JCAG (Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide).

Since the 1970s, Armenian terror groups have killed 31 Turkish diplomats and family members.