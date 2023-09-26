A Hungarian court sentenced a Ukrainian cruise captain to five years in prison for his involvement in a collision on the river Danube in 2019 that left 27 people dead.

On May 20, 2019, the Mermaid sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew members sank within seconds after colliding with the much larger Viking Sigyn river cruise vessel.

The disaster, on a busy stretch of the Danube in the heart of Budapest, was Hungary's worst boating accident in more than half a century.

Yuri Chaplinsky -- now 68 and at the helm of the larger Sigyn vessel -- was found guilty of endangering water transport leading to a deadly mass accident, the Budapest court judge said.

However, Chaplinsky was acquitted of failing to provide help.

Before the verdict, the captain voiced his "immense regret" for the 2019 disaster.

"I can't rest even for a minute because of the memories of this terrible tragedy. I can't sleep at night because of them," he said in front of a packed courtroom on Tuesday.

Related Captain charged over Budapest boat tragedy

Only seven South Koreans could be rescued, while 25 died, along with both Hungarian crew members, including the Mermaid's captain.