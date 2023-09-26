TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to host 2026 CEV Women's European Volleyball finals
Türkiye, currently ranked at the pinnacle of women's volleyball globally, is set to host the final stages of the 2026 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship.
Türkiye to host 2026 CEV Women's European Volleyball finals
Türkiye's national women's volleyball team secured their spot in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics with a 3-1 victory over Japan last week. / Photo: AA
September 26, 2023

The final stages of the 2026 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championships will be held in Türkiye, the top national official of the sport has announced.

The tournament will be hosted jointly, but a large part of the matches will be played in Türkiye, Turkish Volleyball Federation President Mehmet Akif Ustundag said on public sports broadcaster TRT Spor on Tuesday.

"The finals, quarter (finals), a group ... the semifinals" will be played in Türkiye, said Ustundag, adding that "our negotiations are ongoing for the 2027 world championship."

Türkiye are placed at the top of the world ranking for women's volleyball, having won this year's FIVB Nations League and CEV EuroVolley.

Recommended

The Sultans of the Net also triumphed in all seven matches in Pool B to win the Olympic Qualifying Tournament this month.

Related'Sultans of the Net' secure Paris Olympics spot with victory over Japan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan