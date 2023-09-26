The final stages of the 2026 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championships will be held in Türkiye, the top national official of the sport has announced.

The tournament will be hosted jointly, but a large part of the matches will be played in Türkiye, Turkish Volleyball Federation President Mehmet Akif Ustundag said on public sports broadcaster TRT Spor on Tuesday.

"The finals, quarter (finals), a group ... the semifinals" will be played in Türkiye, said Ustundag, adding that "our negotiations are ongoing for the 2027 world championship."

Türkiye are placed at the top of the world ranking for women's volleyball, having won this year's FIVB Nations League and CEV EuroVolley.