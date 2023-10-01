The death toll from a large blast at a mosque in Pakistan has risen to 59 as the government vowed to find the perpetrators and accused India's intelligence agency of being involved.

Wasim Baig, the spokesperson for the health department in Balochistan province, where the attack took place, said on Saturday seven more people had died in hospital since Friday, which had caused the rise in the death toll, adding that more patients remained in critical condition.

Friday's blast tore through a mosque in Mastung in the southern province after a bomber detonated his explosives near a police vehicle where people were gathering for a procession to mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

Pakistani officials have long claimed that India sponsors violent groups in Pakistan — claims India has always denied.

"Civil, military and all other institutions will jointly strike against the elements involved in the Mastung suicide bombing," Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti told media in Balochistan's capital, Quetta.

"RAW is involved in the suicide attack," he added, referring to India's Research & Analysis Wing [RAW] intelligence agency.

"All major incidents that occurred in Balochistan before this one…they were all unearthed — India's RAW was behind all these, and the forces who want to destabilise Pakistan," he said.

India's Foreign Ministry and a government spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TTP denies responsibility

A second attack on Friday at a mosque in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had killed at least five people.

Police on Saturday filed a report to launch an investigation, saying they had sent DNA from the suicide bomb attacker to be analysed.