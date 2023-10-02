The main candidates for Argentina's presidency clashed in the first debate of the campaign, trading barbs over who is to blame for the latest economic crises and how to end decades of economic malaise.

Under Argentine law, two mandatory debates have to be held before the October 22 presidential election, where Argentine voters will be presented with radically different visions for the future.

With growing skepticism among voters, Sunday night's debate on economy, education, human rights and "democratic coexistence" took place with a pre-established format and strict rules that allowed little time for candidates to elaborate their points.

The ultra-liberal candidate Javier Milei, who proposes dollarisation and is leading the polls, proposed "to reform the state, drastically reduce public spending, cut taxes, simplify the tax system, deregulate the economy, privatise to get rid of the harmful state-owned companies, open the economy and close the central bank".

Milei told voters that with such reforms, in 15 years Argentina "could be reaching standards of living similar to those of Italy or France, if you give me 20, Germany, and if you give me 35, the United States".

Sergio Massa, the ruling party's candidate, apologised to voters for recent economic difficulties but sought to distance himself from the "mistakes" the government made before he became the economy minister.