After six years of working in a vineyard just outside Cape Town, South African farmworker Diana Ndleleni collapsed between the grapevines grown to make wines renowned throughout the world.

Her doctor said she had permanent lung damage that he believed was from years of inhaling pesticides sprayed on the grapes. He said she would not be able to work again.

Nearly a year after spending a week in hospital, she joined hundreds of other women marching to demand these pesticides, banned in the European Union, are not imported into South Africa where workers report a range of health issues from rashes, to asthma and even cancer.

"These pesticides are a silent killer," said Ndleleni, outside a community hall in Paarl, a town 60 km east of Cape Town, where hundreds of female farmworkers gathered last month to demand an end to toxic pesticide imports.

"I felt very, very sad when I learnt they were banned in other countries, but not here. Why are our lives less important?" asked the 61-year-old in a raspy voice between coughs. She said she had been too sick to work since late 2022.

Ndleleni is part of a collective called Women on Farms Project, a group fighting for the rights of female farmworkers in South Africa.

The organisation said both men and women were affected by pesticides, but as women are more often recruited as seasonal workers, they are not given proper training or personal protective equipment (PPE) and so were more at risk.

In 2018 and 2019, an estimated 140,908 tonnes of pesticides banned in the EU due to health and environmental risks were exported by EU countries and Britain to Brazil, South Africa, Kenya and others, 2023 research by the Heinrich Böll Foundation found.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Toxics and Human Rights Marcos Orellana said after a visit to South Africa in August that the EU's export of banned pesticides "reproduces long-standing racist and colonial patterns of exploitation."

Farmworkers said doctors, like Ndleleni's, often work for the farms, and so were unwilling to write reports giving the causes of ailments, despite what they said in person.

'Double standarts'

The Women on Farms Project focuses on 67 pesticides banned by the EU and aims to get medical reports from independent doctors to try to prove a link, building on existing academic research from the University of Cape Town.

The UnPoison network - a South African research and advocacy group - has also compiled a list of 192 highly hazardous pesticides registered and used in South Africa. More than a third of them are banned in the EU.

These include the pesticide mevinphos which can cause neurological defects, carbofuran which can cause reproductive and developmental defects and terbufos, an insecticide with neurotoxic effects, UnPoison said.

"It is double standards because if these chemicals are so harmful to the EU, it cannot be right that is ok for our country," said Colette Solomon, director of Women on Farms. "African lives are of equal value to European lives."

South Africa has for decades prioritised intensive agriculture over protecting human health and the environment, Orellana said.

The South African Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) told the Thomson Reuters Foundation it planned to ban a range of highly hazardous pesticides by June 2024.

Orellana called on South Africa to "ban the import of all highly hazardous pesticides ... without delay," and destroy existing stockpiles.

The European Commission committed in 2020 to ensure chemicals banned in the EU were not produced for export, but three years later has still not stopped the practice. In May this year, it launched a public consultation on the issue.

