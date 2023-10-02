A group of sports federations from Muslim-majority countries has said that France's move to bar its Olympic athletes from wearing the hijab would "send a message of exclusion".

The 57-member Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF), based in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, voiced "profound concern" over the French decision on Monday, which was taken in line with the country's strict rules on secularism.

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said last month the French government was opposed to any display of religious symbols during sporting events.

"What does that mean? That means a ban on any type of proselytising. That means absolute neutrality in public services," she told France 3 television.

"The France team will not wear the headscarf."

Related Inclusion in sports? Not for hijabi football players in France

'Message of exclusion'

The ISSF said in its statement on Monday that the hijab was "an aspect of many Muslim women's identity and should be respected", adding that the French ban could prevent some French Muslim athletes from competing.