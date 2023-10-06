NATO's collective defence strategy extends its protective umbrella to satellite constellations. To put it another way, NATO will retaliate to any attack on its allies' space assets. The Transatlantic Alliance has declared space a fifth operational domain, alongside air, land, maritime, and cyberspace.

The prevailing security landscape is challenged by diverse and complex threats. Cyberattacks, hybrid warfare, anti-satellite weapons (ASATs) and other challenges have expanded the scope of risks that NATO members encounter. As a result, space has emerged as a critical arena for security and future conflict, demanding the protection of space assets as well as the ability to conduct surveillance and intelligence from space.

In 2019, NATO, the world’s most powerful military alliance, recognised this challenge and declared space as a new operational zone. Their space strategy outlines how the Alliance would utilize space to assist its missions and operations. It discusses both challenges and opportunities associated with space, including its expanding deployment, competition, and potential risks from hostile activities against space assets.

To improve and enhance its capabilities and activities in space, NATO has taken a major step by launching the Alliance Persistent Surveillance from Space (APSS) initiative in 2023. APSS, NATO's global space initiative, aspires to build Aquila, a virtual constellation of national and private space assets that will deliver space-based surveillance and intelligence for its members.

APSS vs. other surveillance systems

APSS differs from other surveillance systems like GPS, Galileo, Beidou, and GLONASS due to its distinct focus and intent. While APSS is committed to security and defence, other global positioning systems like GPS, Galileo, Beidou, and GLONASS are primarily made for commercial and civilian purposes.

In order to improve NATO's situational awareness and rapid response capabilities, APSS entails the deployment of modern satellites outfitted with specialised sensors and imaging equipment for continuous monitoring of ground and maritime activities. In contrast, the main goals of GPS, Galileo, Beidou, and GLONASS are to provide accurate location and timing data to users worldwide for telecommunications, navigation, mapping, and other civil uses. A vital pillar of NATO's collective defence policy is APSS, which stands out due to its focus on security and defence.

APSS: a versatile tool for NATO

NATO's strategy for gathering and utilising data from space is expected to be revolutionised by APSS, dramatically increasing intelligence and surveillance capabilities. It will increase NATO's exchange of space-based information, assisting in navigation, communication, and early missile launch alerts. It is critical in a world where potential adversaries such as China and Russia are developing anti-satellite missiles.

APSS will lower the possibility of surprise attacks and raise the legitimacy of NATO's deterrence stance. This will make it more difficult for Russia and China to threaten or intimidate NATO or its allies with their nuclear or conventional weapons. As a result, NATO will be more operationally effective and ready across a range of all recognized domains. It will also make it possible for NATO to react swiftly and forcefully to any prospective Russian or Chinese aggression.

APSS utilisation in conflictual zones

APSS is essential in observing activity in strategically crucial regions. In the Arctic, where Russia has been stepping up its military presence. APSS satellites can enable real-time surveillance and intelligence gathering, allowing NATO to closely monitor Russian military movements, infrastructure development, and maritime activity in the region. The ability of NATO to successfully address any new security issues in the Arctic depends on this improved situational awareness.

In the South China Sea, APSS deployment will improve maritime domain awareness in the area by closely monitoring activities of naval movements and potential security concerns. Through its monitoring of important maritime routes, NATO has demonstrated its commitment to protecting open sea lanes for international trade. The availability of APSS capabilities acts as a deterrence against potential aggressors and ensures quick response in the event of security events, one notable example being its function in preventing escalations.

In the context of the Ukraine conflict, APSS can provide crucial intelligence on troop movements, possible ceasefire violations, and changes in the conflict's dynamics, any Russian missile attack can simply be detected by it. This information improves NATO's capacity to assess situations, make rational choices, and respond effectively to emerging threats to regional stability. Through its active participation in tracking the changing dynamics of the Ukraine crisis and providing insightful information to achieve a more secure and peaceful resolution, APSS highlights NATO's commitment to supporting regional stability and conflict avoidance.