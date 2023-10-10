Türkiye’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) has announced the suspension of flight service to Israel due to recent developments in the region.

“Due to the current situation in Israel, our flights have been suspended until further notice,” the company's Senior Vice President Media Relations Yahya Ustun said on Tuesday on X.

Many other airlines have also suspended or severely curtailed service to Israel.

Israel continued its air strikes on the Gaza for the third day on Tuesday, following a multi-front Hamas attack on Israeli towns near the seaside territory. Hamas said the attack was in response to Israeli violations in the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and growing settler violence.

Israel retaliated with a series of air strikes on the Gaza and imposed a total blockade on the territory, home to nearly 2.3 million people.

Israel intensifies its bombardment of Gaza