Following Hamas's audacious Saturday attack on southern Israel, which sent shockwaves across both Israel and the world, Tel Aviv is assembling thousands of troops for another potentially big confrontation in Gaza with Palestinian armed groups.

Gaza is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, who have been stuck in the tiny enclave after being displaced forcefully by Israel's decades-long occupation policies. More than two-thirds of Gaza's residents are unemployed and about 80 percent of the population live in poverty, making the enclave a breeding ground of resistance against Israel.

The last time the two sides fought a bloody war was in 2021 when Hamas launched rocket attacks into Israel and Tel Aviv hit Gaza with deadly airstrikes during an 11-day period in May. They agreed to a ceasefire after 256 Palestinians, including 66 children, were killed. Hamas's attacks also killed 13 Israelis including two children.

This time, however, in just four days both sides have lost more than one thousand people as experts fear the conflict can expand onto different fronts with possible involvement of Iran and the US, which sent military ships, including an aircraft carrier to the region in a bid to rally support for its key ally, Israel.

Here is an account of the Hamas-Israel conflict raging across Gaza since the Israeli withdrawal in 2005:

The 2006 escalations

Both Palestinians and Israelis exchanged rocket and artillery fire in 2006. In early June of that year, Israel escalated tensions by launching its extrajudicial killings of Hamas leaders, attacking both the armed group’s members and civilians alike.

On June 25, in a retaliatory act, Hamas captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit with a cross-border operation, triggering the Israeli army’s first major ground invasion of Gaza after its withdrawal in 2005.

The invasion led to a full-scale war between Palestinian armed groups and Israel, which first entered southern Gaza and later, northern Gaza. "It's a crazy scene – everyone is shooting at everyone. Soldiers are coming out of the trees, from the rooftops. The residents don't know if they should leave their homes or hide," said a resident of Beit Lahiya, a town in northern Gaza.

During Israeli operations, human rights groups, including an Israeli one, accused Tel Aviv of using Palestinians as human shields. More than 400 civilians were killed by Israeli attacks; six Israelis died during confrontations.

In late November, both sides agreed to a fragile ceasefire.

The Gaza War (2008-09)

Between the end of major escalations in 2006 and 2008, which marked the beginning of a full-scale Israeli-Palestinian war, there was a major political development regarding the fate of the Gaza Strip.

After Hamas’s legislative victory in 2006, the Mahmoud Abbas-led Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) denied Hamas coming to power, escalating political tensions between the two groups. In 2007, Hamas, believing its political rights were gravely violated, took over Gaza from Fatah, the leading organisation in the PLO.

Since then, Gaza has been under Hamas, which has strongly defended armed resistance against Israel. That position has long worried Tel Aviv which launched another huge ground invasion against Gaza in 2009.

In late December 2008, like today, first, Israeli air strikes began against both Hamas’s security and political structures, aiming at civilian administrative institutions, which have been considered illegal under international law.

On January 3, the Israeli ground invasion began in the densely populated areas of Gaza. But against stiff Palestinian resistance and under strong international criticism of civilian casualties, the Israeli political establishment decided not to go further and deeper into Gaza, eventually declaring a unilateral ceasefire.

On January 21, the Israeli army completely pulled out from the Gaza Strip. The 2008 war led to more than 1,500 Palestinian and 13 Israeli deaths.