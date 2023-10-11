Israel's military has rallied after an initial chaotic scramble to halt an assault by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and is retaliating with air strikes on roads, buildings and other sites in besieged Gaza while sending huge reinforcements towards the enclave.

To many of the 2.3 million residents of Gaza that Israeli forces quit in 2005, the mobilisation and intense bombardment look ominously familiar: the prelude to a ground invasion and one that may match, or even eclipse, Israel's incursions in 2008 and 2014.

"People fear that the bombardment of the border area was a tactic to create scorched earth before tanks advance," said Yamen Hamad, a father of four who fled with his family and others from Beit Hanoun near Gaza's north border, where blast craters have made roads impassable and buildings nearby have been turned into rubble.

Israeli security sources said it took more than 48 hours to restore military cohesion, halt infiltrations and clear Hamas fighters from towns they stormed on Saturday in an operation that caught the much-hyped army off guard.

Using a web of deception and relying on motorbikes, paragliders and other basic equipment, Hamas fighters killed more than 1,000 Israelis and took scores of hostages — a move that potentially complicates any Israeli response.

But Israel's retaliation has nonetheless been fierce.

The death toll from air strikes on Gaza had risen to nearly 1,000 by Wednesday, according to UN figures, more than 180,000 had been made homeless.

One Israeli security source, who like others declined to be named, said he believed an Israeli ground invasion was "not preventable because of the heavy price that we paid. This will be after airstrikes by the air force."

Smashing up roads has been a typical tactic in the prelude to two previous Israeli ground assaults in Gaza, disrupting communications and the movement of Hamas and other fighters. When Israel enters, residents say its forces often bulldoze new routes for their vehicles to avoid landmines in existing roads.

But sending troops into a densely packed, urban environment is not an easy choice, even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows "mighty revenge" in response to the huge death toll meted out by Hamas in the worst breach in Israel's formidable defences since Arab armies attacked in 1973.

Giora Eiland, a former head of Israel's National Security Council, said airstrikes in Gaza "seemed very similar to previous Israeli operations" but that these tactics had not neutralised Hamas in the past.

A ground offensive could more effectively kill Hamas fighters and destroy the chain of command, Eiland said, but added: "The government is still reluctant in taking such an initiative because it might involve many, many more Israeli casualties."

Urban warfare erodes Israel's overwhelming superiority in firepower, pitting it against a group which is more battle-hardened from previous conflicts and increasingly well-equipped.

The group, which took power in Gaza in 2007, has also had years to build a network of tunnels, which helps fighters melt away. Israeli troops sometimes call it the "Gaza Metro".