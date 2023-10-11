Hamas’ “unprecedented” attack on Israel showed that Tel Aviv hasn’t been able to entirely secure its contentious border with occupied Palestine territories.

The Palestinian group’s sophisticated offensive surprised both Israel, “a settler-colonial state” and its allies, making some officials to suggest that a non-state actor alone couldn’t have carried out the attack and that some outside power is involved.

Western intelligence officials and analysts, point fingers at Iran for helping Hamas break the perception of the Israeli military’s invincibility.

But, besides the usual phrases of support, Iran has denied any role in Hamas’ offensive.

“You really made the Islamic Ummah happy with this innovative and victorious operation,” said Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian president, according to Iran's official news agency IRNA.

Hamas also rejected Iranian hands in its “Operation Al Aqsa Storm”, which is “a Palestinian and Hamas decision”, according to the group’s senior official Mahmoud Mirdawi. But a Wall Street Journal article quoting “senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah”, an Iran-backed Shia group in Lebanon, claimed that “Iranian security officials helped plan” the former’s lightning attack.

“It’s very difficult to talk about Iran’s specific role in Hamas’ resistance war that is taking place in Palestine at the moment. Hamas and Iran have historically had an interesting relationship to say the least,” Ramzy Baroud, an author and a Palestinian political analyst, told TRT World.

While Iran has long been “closer” to Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, an Iran-backed group, the relationship between Hamas and Tehran has gotten stronger over the years.

This is due to Hamas’ ties with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, a Shia Arab political party with an armed wing, according to Baroud.

But the two groups have not always been so close.

During the Syrian civil war in the last decade, Hamas backed the mostly Sunni-dominated opposition groups against Bashar al Assad’s regime, an ally of Iran, leading to a split between Tehran and the Palestinian group.

But their relations were repaired in 2017 after Russian- and Iran-backed Assad’s regime forces took an upper hand in the conflict.

“What happened on Saturday October 7th is Hamas returning fully to its original relationship with Iran and Hezbollah. In another word, Hamas has resituated itself back into what is known as the axis of resistance within the Middle East,” Baroud said.

The 'axis of resistance' refers to an informal political and military alliance between Iran, the Assad regime, Hezbollah and other anti-US and anti-Israel groups across the Middle East from Iraq to Yemen and Syria.

While Iran denies its involvement in Hamas’ attack, Hezbollah and PIJ, the two Tehran-backed groups, should have some knowledge of Hamas’ deadly multi-pronged strike on Israel, according to Baroud.

Alon Liel, the former director general of the Israeli foreign ministry, feels a strong Iranian influence in the recent Hamas attack. “Our feeling is that the enemy is a powerful country” rather than an armed group says Liel, referring to Iran.