Hours before the launch of Nathan Thrall’s book A day in the life of Abed Salama in London on Thursday, the organisers announced that the event will no longer go ahead.

“Tonight's book launch will not go ahead after the Metropolitan Police contacted the host organisation and asked that it be cancelled "due to security concerns”,” the Palestine Festival of Literature, which promotes anti-colonial works of art, announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Thrall’s book about the inequality Palestinians faced in the occupied West Bank had already been reviewed in leading newspapers. What security concerns could it possibly entail?

But since hostilities broke out between Palestine and Israel on October 7, the UK has taken some drastic steps in how it handles Palestinian-related matters.

Police on Wednesday arrested three people from a Manchester vigil, which was being held for the Israeli killed in the Hamas attack, for breaching peace and not because they supported Palestine.

“Despite seeming confusion from the Greater Manchester Police around the arrests, video evidence strongly suggests that four protesters were arrested for displaying the Palestinian flag,” says Richard McNeil-Willson, a Research Fellow in Terrorism and Political Violence at the University of Leiden, Netherlands.

“This comes days after the UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman specifically cited the Palestinian national flag and liberation chants as being linked to terrorism.”

Braverman is facing pushback after telling police chiefs to crackdown against people who wave Palestinian flags.

“Such acts and statements from the Home Secretary are a deliberate attempt to conflate support for the Palestinian cause with terrorism, done to demonise and dehumanise those most impacted by on-going violence,” McNeil-Willson tells TRT World.

Passions are running high on all sides as Israeli jets bombarded Gaza. More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed and over 6,600 injured in the Israeli bombings while at least 1,300 Israelis were killed in the Hamas attack.

The UN says that more than 420,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced. Their homes have been destroyed and people are forced to take shelter in UN-run schools.

In a letter published on Tuesday to heads of the Police of England and Wales, Braverman outlined actions she argued potentially constitute public order offences - from the targeting of Jewish communities, waving Palestinian or Hamas symbols and chants potentially regarded as anti-Israeli.

She also called on authorities to use the "full force of the law" against those demonstrating or displaying support for Hamas.

“Looking at this entire debate from a broader perspective, we can see how it’s based on a continuation of policing and security practices that have criminalised Palestinian activism and solidarity for quite some time,” says Rizwaan Sabir, an Associate Professor at Liverpool John Moores University.

The UK government uses such activism to determine whether a person is more likely to support or engage with terrorism in the future, he tells TRT World.

“What the British authorities are specifically doing in this case, very overtly now, is to conflate the Palestinian flag and questions around Palestinian statehood and solidarity with the armed group Hamas specifically and terrorism more broadly,” adds Sabir.

Western news organisations are promoting a similar narrative in which ordinary Palestinians voicing concern against Israeli brutality are being labelled as Hamas supporters.

Hamas, an armed Palestinian group, is considered as a banned outfit in the UK, US and several other countries. But the Palestinian resistance group aims its armed struggle primarily against the Israeli occupation.

But in the past few days, leaders from the US and UK have equated Hamas with Daesh, a terrorist organisation that harbours a broader goal of enforcing its ideology onto others by means of violence.