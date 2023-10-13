A Reuters journalist was killed Friday and six others from AFP, Reuters and Al Jazeera were wounded while working in southern Lebanon, the three news organisations said.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," Reuters said in a statemen on Friday, adding he "was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon".

Two other Reuters reporters, "Thaer al Sudani and Maher Nazeh also sustained injuries and are seeking medical care," Reuters said in a statement, adding it was "urgently seeking more information".

An Associated Press news agency photographer at the scene saw the body of the dead journalist and the six who were wounded, some of whom were rushed to hospitals in ambulances.

Images from the scene showed a charred car.

Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV, said two of its employees, Elie Brakhya and reporter Carmen Joukhadar, were among the wounded.

"Closed military zone"