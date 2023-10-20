Friday, October 20, 2023

1917 GMT — The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said Israeli forces threatened to bomb the Al Quds Hospital in Gaza, which is sheltering thousands of displaced women and children.

As many as "12,000 displaced people, including 70 percent children and women, are in imminent danger after Israeli forces threatened to bomb Al Quds Hospital and demanded evacuation," the humanitarian organisation said on X.

"This place could turn to ashes if those threats are carried out."

"Is there a world power capable of stopping the threats of the Israeli occupation army to bomb hospitals with innocent civilians inside?" the PRCS said.

It called on the international community to "act urgently" to avert "another catastrophe like Al Ahli Hospital."

1900 GMT — Biden's Israel visit amounted to approval of destruction in Gaza: Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that a visit by US President Joe Biden to Israel this week amounted to US approval of the destruction in Gaza, and added this was "noted by history".

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Fidan said Israel had "changed the narrative" about its involvement in a blast at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday, and added he hoped a summit in Cairo on Saturday would yield an agreement to stop Israel's offensive.

"Of course, Biden coming there under these circumstances and being in a position, in a way, of approving the destruction in Gaza, is being noted by history," Fidan said.

"For many, this is not a surprise, but it creates a perception that may cause many different outcomes for America."

He also said Turkey was proposing a guarantorship system to counterparts to find a lasting solution to the conflict, adding Türkiye was ready to be a guarantor for the Palestinian side.

He also called on other regional countries to be involved in this.

1859 GMT — Two US hostages released by Hamas in Israel: PM office

Two US hostages kidnapped by Hamas have been released and are in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said after the group announced it had freed the Americans.

The premier's office named the women released as Judith Tai Raanan and Natalie Shoshana Raanan, who were abducted from Nahal Oz kibbutz during Hamas' shock cross-border operation on October 7 and taken to nearby Gaza.

1847 GMT — Inability to save lives in Gaza "epical failure" of UN, international community: UN envoy

The inability to maintain peace and security and save lives in Gaza is an “epical failure” of the United Nations and the international community, the UN’s special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories said.

Francesca Albanese, in a video interview, told Anadolu that she does not see a strategy that would bring an end to the bloodshed and bombings in Gaza.

“I do not see a UN strategy. I do not see any political strategy to stop the slaughtering of civilians in line with what international law requires to prevent atrocious crimes.”

“There's no way that this can be called legitimate self-defence. There is nothing that the concept of self-defence is slaughtering civilians,” he added.

1814 GMT — 'Come on UN, do something': Over 100 people attend pro-Palestine rally outside UN office in Geneva

More than a hundred demonstrators gathered outside the UN office in Geneva to show solidarity with Palestine amid intensifying violence in Gaza.

The crowd, carrying Palestinian flags, chanted slogans such as "Freedom for Palestine," and criticised Israel.

Other messages on placards included "Come on UN, do something," "Not a war, a genocide," and "Free Palestine."

Many were also seen wearing "kufiyye," a traditional headdress considered a symbol of Palestinian resistance.

1751 GMT — Turkish, British foreign ministers discuss developments in Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his British counterpart James Cleverly met in Ankara to discuss the latest developments in Gaza, the Palestine enclave under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct. 7.

"Latest developments regarding Palestine-Israel conflict were discussed at the meeting," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1743 GMT — Forced migration of Palestinians 'unacceptable,' Turkish president tells Egyptian counterpart

Forced migration of Palestinians is "unacceptable," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi over the phone.

"Forcing the Palestinians in Gaza to migrate from their homeland is unacceptable," President Erdogan said, stressing that "Türkiye will continue to make every effort in order for peace to be ensured and for humanitarian aid as well as healthcare services to be immediately delivered to Gaza," according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

The call addressed the Israel-Palestine conflict that is getting "increasingly graver," "human rights violations committed by Israel against the innocent civilians in Gaza," and steps that could be taken for resolution.

Saying that atrocities on the Palestinian lands were "further deepening," President Erdogan noted that the "silence of Western countries" on the bombings of hospitals, schools and places of worship "causes the fire in Gaza to grow bigger."

1740 GMT — Palestinian death toll from Israeli fire in occupied West Bank rises to 83

A total of 83 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7, according to the Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, the latest casualties were two Palestinian boys – 15-year-old Suhaib Iyad Muhammad Al Sous in the town of Beitunia and 17-year-old Uday Fawaz Mansour in the town of Huwara.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced in a statement that its crews "dealt with dozens of casualties in confrontations with the Israeli army in various governorates of the occupied West Bank, including 24 injuries by live bullets."

The West Bank is witnessing rising tension and field confrontations between Palestinians and the Israeli army, coinciding with the deterioration of the situation in Gaza.

1712 GMT — Hamas releases two US hostages 'for humanitarian reasons'

Hamas' armed wing Qassam Brigades has released two US hostages - a mother and her daughter - "for humanitarian reasons" in response to Qatari mediation efforts, its spokesperson Abu Ubaida said in a statement.

Abu Ubaida said they released the citizens "for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by (President Joe) Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless."

Israel confirmed that Hamas has released two hostages, Israel's Channel 13 News and Kan public broadcaster reported.

The source of the Israeli confirmation was not disclosed and it was not immediately clear where the hostages were released to.

1710 GMT — Russia's deputy foreign minister to take part in Gaza peace summit in Cairo: RIA

Special representative of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Middle East and Africa, deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov will take part in a peace conference on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in Cairo, state-run Russian RIA news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry.

Egypt is planning to host an international conference on Saturday to discuss the escalating war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

1655 GMT — Biden thinks aid trucks will get through to Gaza within two days

US President Joe Biden said he believes trucks with aid will get through to Gaza in the next 24-48 hours.

Palestinian fighters Hamas launched an operation in Israel on Oct. 7. Since then Israel has bombed Gaza with air strikes.

At least 4,137 Palestinians have been killed, including hundreds of children, in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

1612 GMT — UN reiterates call for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

A senior UN official called for a humanitarian ceasefire as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict entered its 14th day.

Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, addressed the UN Security Council during a meeting on "peace through dialogue."

"The dangerous and escalating situation in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory is a bitter reminder of the urgent need for an end to the horrific violence and immediate humanitarian ceasefire, and the pathway to negotiations towards just lasting and comprehensive political solution," he said.

1551 GMT — Türkiye's Erdogan calls on Israel to stop attacks on Gaza 'amounting to genocide'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, which he said amounted to genocide and urged the international community to work for a humanitarian ceasefire in the region.

In a post on social messaging platform X, Erdogan also said Israel was provoking non-regional actors instead of turning back from its mistakes in Gaza, adding that the region needed saving from the "frenzy of madness" supported by Western powers and media.

"I repeat my call for the Israeli leadership to never expand the scope of its attacks on civilians and to immediately end its operations amounting to genocide," Erdogan said.

He said Ankara was working to end the fighting between Israeli and Palestinian forces before they reached "a point of no return"

1547 GMT — British PM Sunak meets Palestine's Abbas in Cairo

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Cairo and underscored the need for aid to be allowed into Gaza and for Hamas and Israel to avoid civilian casualties in their conflict, Sunak's office said.

"The Prime Minister expressed his deep condolences for the loss of civilian lives in Gaza ... The leaders agreed on the need for all parties to take steps to protect civilians," Sunak's office said in a statement following the meeting.

The Prime Minister underscored his commitment to opening up humanitarian access to Gaza," the statement added.

1541 GMT — Trucks mass at Gaza border as they wait to bring aid to desperate Palestinians

Satellite photos analysed by The Associated Press show a long convoy of trucks filled with humanitarian aid waiting to cross the border from Egypt to Gaza.

More than 200 trucks carrying roughly 3,000 tonnes of aid were positioned near the crossing, according to aid officials.

The provisions are intended to bring some relief to the Palestinians in Gaza, which is being blockaded by Israel in response to the Oct. 7 operation by Hamas fighters on towns in southern Israel.

1539 GMT — Israeli bombardment in Gaza 'goes beyond right to self-defence': Egypt’s Sisi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said Israeli bombardment of Gaza “goes beyond the right to self-defence,” and called for the revival of peace process between the Palestinians and Israelis.

“We must all take action to contain developments that may become uncontrollable regionally,” the Egyptian president said during discussions with visiting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, state media reported.

Sisi mentioned civilian casualties in the besieged Palestinian enclave, saying “We all need to take action to so that the fighting does not cause the death of more civilians."

The Egyptian president also emphasised on the necessity of continuing the flow of aid to the Gaza, including medical and humanitarian supplies.

1507 GMT —Israel orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

The Israeli military has announced plans to evacuate the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, after days of clashes with Hezbollah militants along the border with Lebanon.

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah and Palestinian factions have traded cross-border fire with Israel for days, after Hamas fighters launched an operation in southern Israel on October 7.

1454 GMT — US Republican senators ask tech firms about content moderation in Israel-Hamas conflict

A US Senate panel's Republican lawmakers sent a letter to tech companies Meta Platforms, Google, TikTok and X, formerly called Twitter, seeking information on their content moderation policies in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the senators said.

The Republican lawmakers of the US Senate Commerce Committee said they asked the companies "to commit to fully preserving a documentary history of Hamas's atrocities."

1431 GMT — Biden requests $105B package, including Ukraine, Israel funds

US President Joe Biden requested a massive $105 billion security package, including $61 billion in military aid for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel - but paralysis in Congress means it will hit an immediate wall.

"The world is watching and the American people rightly expect their leaders to come together and deliver on these priorities," White House Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young said in a letter to Congress.

1416 GMT — Russia condemns strike on Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza

Russia condemned a strike on a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza, which was sheltering displaced people.

"We categorically reject the indiscriminate use of force, we categorically reject strikes from whichever side they are carried out on civilian objects, naturally, we condemn and proceed from the fact that this issue will be investigated accordingly," Foreign Ministry's deputy spokesman Alexey Zaytsev said in response to Anadolu's question at a news conference in Moscow.

The official also "categorically" condemned any attacks on civilian infrastructure.

1409 GMT — Iraqis stage sit-in at Iraq-Jordan border calling for end to Gaza blockade

Hundreds of supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups gathered at Iraq's main border crossing with Jordan to express solidarity with Gaza and call for an end to the blockade imposed by Israel.

Some 800 supporters of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an umbrella group of mainly Shis armed group, departed from Baghdad late in buses for the Iraqi-Jordanian border crossing in western Anbar province.

It is the closest access point from Iraq to the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Amid heavy security, protesters set up tents and staged a sit-in, demanding that Israel allow aid into Gaza.

"No to Israel and normalisation," they chanted while waving Palestinian flags.

1405 GMT —Clashes erupt in West Bank as Palestinians protest Israeli attacks on Gaza

Clashes erupt in the occupied West Bank as Palestinians protest Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that clashes occurred at the entrance of Ramallah city, central to the West Bank, following a protest by Palestinians.

The Israeli army employed live and rubber-coated bullets, as well as tear gas canisters, to disperse the Palestinians who were throwing rocks at the Israeli forces. Meanwhile, clashes were reported near the Israeli Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah city, near the entrance of Bethlehem city, and in Nablus city in southern Gaza.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported treating three Palestinians injured by Israeli live fire.

1401 GMT — Israeli forces detain 80 more Palestinians in West Bank operations

Israeli forces detained 80 Palestinians in various parts of the occupied West Bank. According to a statement from the Palestinian Prisoners Society, Israeli forces carried out operations in the West Bank throughout the night and in the morning to detain Palestinians.

In the cities of Ramallah, Hebron, Bethlehem, Nablus, and Tulkarm in the West Bank, 80 Palestinians, including members of the Legislative Council, two journalists, and former prisoners, were detained by the Israeli forces.

1348 GMT — Russia advises against travel to Israel and Lebanon

Russia advised its citizens against travelling to Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and the Palestinian territories amid flaring tensions over Israel's war with Hamas. "The situation in the Middle East is heating up," Moscow's foreign ministry said.

"The number of casualties and injuries is rising. Mass protests are taking place around the world."

"We strongly recommend that Russian citizens refrain from travelling to the region, especially to Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and the Palestinian territories," it warned.

1344 GMT — German interior minister calls for deportation of Hamas supporters

Germany's interior minister said Hamas supporters should be deported from the country where possible, adding that authorities would keep a close eye on potential attackers.

"If we are able to deport Hamas supporters, we must do this," Nancy Faeser told reporters following talks with officials at the Federal Criminal Police Office.

"Our security authorities have currently placed an even stronger focus on the Islamist scene," Faeser added, pointing to a recent attack in Brussels as an indication of the threat relating to tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

1338 GMT — Germany urges nationals to leave Lebanon amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions

Germany called on its nationals to leave Lebanon amid heightened tensions between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah. We call on "German citizens who are currently still in Lebanon to leave Lebanon.

The situation is simply very volatile and we have to expect that the situation will worsen at any time," Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner told journalists in Berlin.