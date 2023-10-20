WORLD
Five children among 13 Palestinians killed by Israel in occupied West Bank
At least 81 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers in occupied West Bank since the Gaza conflict erupted on October 7.
A relative mourns over the flag-draped body of a Palestinian youth killed in occupied West Bank.                / Photo: AFP
October 20, 2023

The Israeli army withdrew from the Nour Shams refugee camp in occupied West Bank following a 30-hour offensive that left 13 Palestinians dead, including five children.

At least 81 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers in occupied West Bank since the Gaza conflict erupted on October 7, according to figures from the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah.

Tel Aviv described the army action as a "military operation."

"The Israeli occupation army committed a massacre from Nur Shams camp in Tulkarem during its attack yesterday, with the death toll reaching 13, among them five children," the ministry said in a statement.

One member of the Israeli security forces has also been killed in the territory.

During the offensive, the Israeli army attacked a location in the camp with a drone, eyewitnesses said, adding that the Israeli forces left after largescale of destruction.

Before the withdrawal, at least 10 Palestinians were detained.

In separate clashes earlier Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces shot dead a 17-year-old in Dheisheh refugee camp, near Bethlehem, and a 32-year-old in Budrus to the west of Ramallah.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Arab-Israeli War of 1967 and its forces regularly carry out incursions into Palestinian towns and cities.

The military has mounted a sweeping arrest campaign since October 7, detaining hundreds of people, including members of Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Palestinians across the occupied West Bank have held rallies in solidarity with Gaza's 2.4 million people.

In Gaza, more than 3,700 Palestinians, most of them civilians, have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardments in retaliation for the October 7 Hamas attack.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
