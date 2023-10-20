On the morning of October 9, Gaza residents woke up to an acute water shortage affecting over 650,000 people. The water taps in the besieged territory began to dry up soon after the Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz announced cutting off essential supplies like food, water and electricity to Gaza as a retaliation to the October 7 Hamas attack.

A Gaza resident Abdul Munim, 23, said when he heard the news, he immediately started worrying about his twin 6-month-old baby boys.

"How will I be able to make their bottles if we don't have access to clean drinking water?" Munim tells TRT World.

The power outage imposed by Israel also deprives Palestinians of groundwater pumping or running desalination plants.

Israel holds the key to Gaza’s water pipelines and also controls desalination plants along the Mediterranean coast. With the crippling siege, even sewage treatment facilities have come to a halt due to the power cut.

According to OCHA, the last functioning desalination plant ceased operation on October 15 due to fuel shortages, as did the previous operational wastewater treatment facility, causing additional amounts of untreated sewage to be discharged to the sea.

Israel briefly restored water supply to the southern part of Gaza for three hours on Monday. Still, according to the UN relief agency in Gaza, this provision only reached 14 percent of the population.

Fuel shortages and airstrikes have also led most water trucks to suspend operations, and bottled water is severely limited and unaffordable, according to the UN. Most people currently get drinking water from private vendors who run small desalination facilities that are mostly powered by solar energy and are severely rationed.

In desperation, people are digging wells in coastal areas adjacent to the sea. Forced to drink contaminated groundwater, thousands of Palestinians in Gaza are at risk of contracting waterborne diseases. Many residents rely on salty tap water from Gaza's only aquifer, which is contaminated with sewage and seawater. The water also contains nitrates drawn in from agricultural fertilisers and human and animal waste. About 96 percent of the aquifer’s water is considered undrinkable, according to United Nations World Health Organization (WHO).

"We don't have any other option; what can I do? My children need milk, they need to be fed," Munim says.

"Why is the world quiet? Israel is openly depriving us of our basic needs".

As per UN experts, denying water amounts to a war crime as it violates international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention. Israel however claims to have restored water in southern Gaza and reopened the Rafah crossing for humanitarian aid. According to local accounts, only 20 trucks of aid with limited resources have entered Gaza.

"What's happening here is that we are viewed as subhumans, and the international community is enabling Israel by supporting it politically and militarily and by every possible means," Zayneb al Shalalfeh, a water practitioner at Palestinian Women Water Practitioners Network, tells TRT World.