WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian official warns of grave consequences if Israel invades Gaza
Former Russian president says Israel keeps postponing ground operation due to "US pressure and global anger".
Russian official warns of grave consequences if Israel invades Gaza
A formation of Israeli tanks is positioned near Israel's border with Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
October 27, 2023

Deputy head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has warned that the Israeli military’s ground operation in Gaza will lead to the "most serious bloody consequences."

In a statement on Telegram, Medvedev noted on on Friday that Israel keeps postponing its ground operation in Gaza "mostly under pressure from the United States and fearing global anger."

"But do not be fooled. The operation will take place and with the most serious bloody consequences. Moloch always demands more and more victims, and the machine of mutual violence will now work for years," he emphasised.

Switching to Israel

Recommended

Moloch, or Molech in the original Hebrew text of the Bible is a Canaanite god associated with the sacrifice of children.

Medvedev, who served as Russian president in 2008-2012, said the West "got tired of Ukraine" and switched to Israel.

“Even the new speaker of the US House of Representatives … the first thing he did – called helping Tel Aviv,” Medvedev said.

Medvedev also mentioned the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution 242 on lasting peace in the Middle East.

RelatedLive blog: UN agency says 'soon many more will die' from Gaza siege
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington