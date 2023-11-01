On October 14, I lost nine members of my extended family after Israeli air strikes targeted the house of my father’s cousin Azmi Aljamal, killing him, his wife, three of his children, three of his grandchildren, and his niece. My brother Abood reached his home despite facing a lot of difficulties.

He told me that when he pulled Aljamal’s body out of the building debris, “he was still alive and breathing.”

Abood then conveyed the tragic news to the rest of our extended family by texting us on WhatsApp and making phone calls to my parents. By October 27, however, the luxury of reporting our death as Palestinians in Gaza to the rest of the world became out of reach when Israel cut off cellular and internet services completely in the besieged region.

Blocking access to internet, electricity, fuel and telecommunications services came after Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered at the start of the carpet bombing of Gaza that Palestinians are “human beasts” who must be denied access to essential life-sustaining services. The normalisation of such genocidal language occurred because none of the major Western powers condemned the Israeli state for its dehumanisation campaign against Palestinians, which eventually gave them a licence to bomb hospitals and refugee camps.

More isolation

Cutting off internet and cellular services meant that Palestinians living both inside Gaza and abroad would not be able to know who gets killed or who survives. It meant turning Palestine into a black hole of sorts. Whatever limited footage emerging out of Gaza in the last five days shows the impact of the ongoing blackout – Palestinians are carrying their people killed in Israel’s carpet bombing on donkey carts because they cannot contact ambulance services or report casualties to rescue teams.

Medics in Gaza are following the screams of people coming out of flattened buildings following Israeli air strikes. Many Palestinians have died because ambulances were not able to reach them on time. Volunteers are riding their bikes to report air strikes to rescue teams.

Israel’s message from this blackout in Gaza is clear – that Palestinians do not have the right to report their dead, both to paramedics who might be able to revive them or to the families and well-wishers who would mourn the killings in the rest of the world. On the other hand, Palestinians once again feel the global powers, the champions of human rights and equality, are failing them by simply watching this horror on their phones and TV screens.

A public relations battle