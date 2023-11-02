"The ongoing Israeli ground operation in northern Gaza is impeding the delivery of humanitarian aid to about 300,000 displaced people," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the only public hospital for cancer patients in Gaza, went out of service due to Israeli attacks and fuel shortages.

"Gaza’s main cancer hospital ran out of fuel and was forced to stop its services, risking the lives of 70 cancer patients," OCHA said.

1214 GMT — US's Blinken, Saudi defence minister discuss Gaza: State Dept

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the need to reinforce regional stability with Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman al Saud, the State Department has said.

"The secretary affirmed the importance of addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza, preventing further spread of the conflict, and reinforcing regional stability and security, including in Yemen," in Wednesday's meeting, the department said in a statement.

"He also emphasised the importance of working toward sustainable peace between Israelis and Palestinians, a shared priority of both the United States and Saudi Arabia."

1207 GMT — Russia warns mass displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt would be 'catastrophic'

Reported Israeli plans to relocate Palestinians to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula would have "catastrophic" consequences, said the spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

Provocative statements about possible relocation fuel radical sentiments and mutual bitterness, threatening to further prolong the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Maria Zakharova said at a news conference in Moscow, responding to Anadolu.

"If such plans are implemented, the consequences of mass displacement of people will be catastrophic and will only worsen the situation in the region. And there will be disastrous consequences for both Palestinians and Israelis and for the region as a whole," she warned.

1158 GMT — Türkiye ready to take cancer patients from shut Gaza hospital

Türkiye is ready to take in cancer patients from Gaza's Turkish-Palestinian Friendship hospital, which went out of service on Wednesday after running out of fuel, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said.

In a statement on social messaging platform X, Koca said that if the necessary coordination was done Türkiye was ready to bring both cancer patients and others in need of emergency help to Türkiye to continue their treatment.

"As Türkiye... we are ready to provide any and all support in continuing the treatment of cancer patients who were forcibly discharged from the hospital due to a lack of resources," Koca said.

"The international community and relevant institutions have unfortunately not taken enough initiative to prevent the attacks on the hospital. Saving the lives of the patients is now a duty that cannot be escaped," he added.

1141 GMT — Palestinian death toll from Israeli gunfire in occupied West Bank rises to 134

The Israeli army killed four Palestinians, including two teens, in the West Bank, bringing the death toll in the occupied territory since Oct. 7 to 134, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry said a 24-year-old succumbed to his injuries sustained this morning in the city of Al Bireh.

The ministry also announced the death of a 14-year-old and 19-year-old in Nablus and Qalqilya.

Another 14-year-old Palestinian was also killed by Israeli gunfire in the city centre of Al Bireh.

1113 GMT — Gaza's largest hospital struggles over Israel's blockade: UK-based charity

Gaza's largest hospital is on its last supply of fuel as it struggles to cope with hundreds of wounded people while hosting thousands of displaced Palestinians, a senior doctor said.

“The high number of displaced people are no longer living in the courtyard of the hospital but are also living inside the hospital, including the corridors,” UK-based charity Medical Aid for Palestinians quoted Shifa Hospital’s chief of surgery, Dr Marwan Abusada, as saying. Abusada warned that illnesses can spread because of overcrowding and poor conditions.

Abusada said the overwhelmed hospital is struggling to treat more than 800 wounded people, most of whom suffer from medium or critical injuries.

"The medical team can in no way treat all these injuries, specifically with a lack of medication,” Abusada said, citing the Israeli blockade of Gaza and the small number of aid vehicles entering the territory daily.

1057 GMT —Death toll tops 9,060 in Israel's Gaza bombardments

The Palestinian death toll in the Israeli attacks has reached 9,061, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

Of these, 3,760 were children and an additional 32,000 had been wounded, the ministry said.

In the occupied West Bank, 130 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed and around 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

1030 GMT — Israeli fire kills two Lebanese shepherds: state media

Lebanon's army has retrieved the bodies of two shepherds killed by Israeli fire, official media said, raising to 66 the number killed in Lebanon since October 7.

Lebanon's southern border has seen tit-for-tat exchanges, mainly between Israel and Hezbollah, since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from Gaza.

The two shepherds, aged 20 and 22, had been reported missing on Wednesday as they herded their flock through Wazzani, their home village near the border, Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

"They were found dead after the (Israeli) occupation forces opened fire in their direction," the NNA said.

1009 GMT — New group of Gaza dual nationals depart for Egypt

A group of dual nationals left Gaza for Egypt through Rafah, a border official said, a day after the crossing point reopened for foreign passport holders and wounded Palestinians.

Wael Abu Mohsen, spokesman for the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, said in a statement that "100 travellers of foreign nationalities" had crossed into Egypt on Thursday morning, escaping the bombarded Palestinian territory.

A total of 400 foreign passport holders as well as 60 wounded patients were due to cross by the day's end, Abu Mohsen said.

0836 GMT — Egypt says to help evacuate ‘about 7,000’ Gaza foreign nationals

Egypt will help evacuate "about 7,000" foreigners and dual nationals from the war-ravaged Gaza, the foreign ministry said, with officials saying some 400 people were expected to cross.

For the first time after weeks of the deadly Gaza crisis, the Rafah border crossing opened to let people out of the Israeli-besieged enclave.

In a meeting with foreign diplomats, assistant foreign minister Ismail Khairat said Egypt was preparing "to facilitate the reception and evacuation of foreign citizens from Gaza through the Rafah crossing", a ministry statement said.

0740 GMT — Power generator out at key hospital in northern Gaza

The power generator of the northern Gaza’s key hospital went out of service, Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has said.

The Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia is near the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp, which has been the target of heavy Israeli air strikes this week.

Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al Qudra said in a televised statement that the hospital is running on a smaller backup generator but had to turn off lights in most rooms, shut down oxygen generators and resort to oxygen cylinders, and turn off mortuary refrigerators.

“These exceptional measures will allow the Indonesian Hospital to work for a matter of days,” Al Qudra says. “However, if we cannot secure electricity or fuel then we will face a disaster.”

0700 GMT — Israeli strikes in Gaza's Jabalia camp claim over 1,000 lives

Casualties from Israeli air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza have risen to 1,000, according to the Health Ministry.

Early Thursday, ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al Qedra said on Facebook that there were "1,000 killed, injured, and missing in the massacres in Jabalia," located in northern Gaza.

This week the Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

More than 10,300 people have since been killed in the conflict, including at least 8,796 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

0545 GMT — First Australians leave Israeli-besieged Gaza for Egypt

Twenty Australians were among the first group of foreign citizens to leave the Israeli-besieged Gaza and enter Egypt via the Rafah border crossing, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts said.

At least 320 foreign nationals left the Palestinian enclave to cross into Egypt on Wednesday, the first to benefit from a deal mediated by Qatar.

Watts said there were still 65 Australians trapped in Gaza and the government had urged them, using all available communication channels, to move toward the Rafah crossing as soon as possible.

0516 GMT — Thailand held direct hostage talks with Hamas in Iran: negotiator

Thai officials held direct talks with Hamas in Iran last week over the fate of 22 of the kingdom's nationals taken hostage by the Palestinian resistance group in its attack on Israel, the head of the Thai delegation said.

Negotiators met Hamas officials in Tehran on October 26 and were given a pledge that the Thais would be released at the "right time", Areepen Uttarasin told reporters in Bangkok.

0514 GMT — More than 20,000 wounded people still in Gaza: MSF

More than 20,000 wounded people are still trapped in Gaza, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), despite initial evacuations of foreign passport holders and badly injured Palestinians across the border to Egypt.

MSF noted the evacuations of "a number of severely injured" people in a statement, saying that its 22 international staff members in Gaza had also been among those who left the territory via the Rafah border crossing.

"However, there are still over 20,000 injured people in Gaza with limited access to healthcare due to the siege," it said.

0431 GMT — Israel strikes Gaza refugee camp again as UN warns of 'war crimes'

Israel hit Gaza's largest refugee camp with renewed air strikes, prompting UN rights officials to warn that targeting densely populated residential areas "could amount to war crimes."

Bombs struck the Jabalia camp for a second time in two days, pulverising buildings and, according to local health ministry, killing dozens of people.

AFP witnessed extensive damage at the scene, with people frantically clawing through rubble to extract bloodied casualties.

Rescuers said "whole families" had died, but casualty details could not be immediately confirmed.

The United Nations decried Israel's most recent bombings, joining a chorus of international condemnation from as far afield as Bolivia, which severed diplomatic ties in protest.

The UN's top human rights body -- citing "the high number of civilian casualties" and scale of destruction -- said it had "serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes."

2306 GMT — Gaza says 195 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Jabalia

At least 195 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday and Wednesday, Gaza government's media office has said.

Some 120 were still missing under the rubble, and at least 777 more were wounded, the office said in a statement.

The death toll of Palestinians killed since the start of the Israeli aggression on blockaded Gaza, has surged to 8,805, mostly children and women.

0256 GMT — Biden voices support for humanitarian 'pause'

President Joe Biden, when responding to a heckler at a Minnesota campaign event, said he thinks there should be a humanitarian "pause" in the Israel war's on Gaza to get "prisoners" out.

The 80-year-old Democrat was delivering remarks to some 200 supporters in the northern US state when a member of the audience shouted out to him.

"As a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now," she said, referring to the deadly conflict.

The president responded: "I think we need a pause. A pause means giving time to get the prisoners out."

Asked about his remarks, the White House later clarified that by "prisoners" the president was referring to hostages held by Hamas.

Biden engaged further with the woman, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by the nickname Bibi.

"I'm the guy that convinced Bibi to call for a ceasefire to let the prisoners out. I'm the guy that talked to [Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-] Sisi to convince him to open the door" along Gaza's border with Egypt to allow freed hostages to leave.

0238 GMT — Hezbollah says it downs Israeli drone

Lebanon's Hezbollah has said it destroyed an Israeli drone over south Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile, an account disputed by Israel's military which confirmed the missile launch but said its aircraft suffered "no damage".

It was the second time this week that Hezbollah claimed to down an Israeli drone with a surface-to-air missile, with cross-border clashes escalating as Israel wages a ground invasion against Gaza.

Hezbollah said in a statement its fighters shot down the drone just after midnight over two villages on the Lebanese side of the frontier. "It crashed and fell instantly," it said.

The Israeli military said, "There was no damage to the (drone)."

0202 GMT — Egypt's president urges int’l community to take 'decisive stance' on pursuing ceasefire in Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said that the international community must take a “decisive stance” and sincerely pursue and immediate ceasefire and enforce a humanitarian truce in Gaza.

Sisi made the remarks in a phone call with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during which they discussed the Israeli military escalation in Gaza, according to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency.

The statement said Sisi stressed that settling the Palestinian issue requires the implementation of the two-state solution and that military solutions will compromise the region's security and stability.

Related What's it like to be a parent in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 3,600 children so far?

0135 GMT — Latin America ramps up condemnations of Israel's attack on Gaza

Some of Latin America's largest countries have came out to condemn Israel's attacks on a densely populated refugee camp in Gaza, widening the diplomatic rift between the region and the Middle Eastern country.

Argentina, home to Latin America's largest Jewish community, Peru and Mexico lambasted the Israeli attacks, which the Gaza government said had killed nearly 200 people while hundreds others were wounded or unaccounted for under the debris.

UN human rights officials have said the strikes could constitute war crimes.

The criticisms come a day after Bolivia cut diplomatic ties with Israel over its bombardment and siege of Gaza and mounting civilian casualties, while Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors to the country.

"Peru condemns, and will continue to condemn, violence from wherever it comes from," the South American nation's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Mexican diplomat Alicia Buenrostro, speaking at a UN emergency special session on Gaza, called for the "occupying power" of Israel to cease its claim to the Palestinian territories, arguing for a two-state solution.

"This needs to stop," she said, adding that Mexico would increase its aid to Palestinian refugees.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is more alarming by the day," Argentina's foreign ministry also said, urging Israel to allow aid into the occupied territory.

2232 GMT — Biden promises to combat Islamophobia as Gaza war rages

The administration of US President Joe Biden has said it would develop a strategy to combat Islamophobia — an announcement that comes as tensions simmer nationwide over the war between Israel and Palestine in Gaza.

"President Biden ran for office to restore the soul of our nation. He is unequivocal: there is no place for hate in America against anyone. Period," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"For too long, Muslims in America, and those perceived to be Muslim, such as Arabs and Sikhs, have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fuelled attacks and other discriminatory incidents."

The strategy will be developed in concert with the communities concerned, the White House said.

Jean-Pierre singled out what she called the recent "barbaric" killing of a six-year-old Palestinian American boy outside Chicago, which police have linked to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.

2226 GMT — First Australian nationals leave Israeli-besieged Gaza for Egypt

Twenty Australians were among the first group of foreign citizens who entered Egypt from the Israeli-besieged Gaza via the Rafah border crossing, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts has said.

At least 320 foreign nationals left the Palestinian enclave to cross into Egypt on Wednesday, the first to benefit from a deal mediated by Qatar.

Watts said there were still 65 Australians trapped in Gaza and the government had urged them, using all available communication channels, to move toward the Rafah crossing as soon as possible.

"We are providing all possible support we can, communicating through all available channels," Watts told ABC television. "It is not always perfect. This is a conflict zone."

2100 GMT — Yemen's Houthis claim drone attack on Israel amid Gaza war

Yemen's Houthi rebels have said they launched drone attacks towards Israel, the latest in a spate of such raids since the start of the Israel-Palestine war. "The Yemeni armed forces launched a large batch of drones during the past hours at several targets ... in occupied Palestine, and they reached their goals," said a Houthi military statement.

"The Yemeni armed forces will continue to carry out their military operations in support" of the Palestinian people, the statement added.

The latest attack came a day after the Houthis pledged more attacks against Israel if its war on besieged Gaza continues, saying it had already fired drones and ballistic missiles in three separate operations.

Israel has sent ground forces into besieged Gaza after weeks of air and artillery strikes, killing at least 8,796 Palestinians in the narrow coastal enclave, including 3,648 children.

2024 GMT — Biden says American citizens will be able to exit Gaza

US President Joe Biden said that Americans will now be able to exit war-torn Gaza and the administration will work hard to get additional Americans out of the region in the days ahead.

He also cheered regional partners for their help paving the way for some wounded Palestinians and foreign nationals, including some US citizens, to escape Gaza.

"I personally spent a lot of time speaking with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and President Sisi of Egypt and others, to make sure that we could open this access for people to get out," Biden said during a visit Wednesday to Northfield, Minn. "I want to thank our partners, in particular Qatar, who worked so closely with us to support negotiations to facilitate the departure of these citizens."

2012 GMT — US condemns Israeli settler violence in occupied West Bank

US has expressed concern over the increased violence by illegal Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, calling it "unacceptable", US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"We have made quite clear to the government of Israel that we are very concerned about settler violence in the West Bank. We find it incredibly destabilising. We find it counterproductive to Israel's long term security," Miller said.

"In addition to, of course, being extremely harmful to the Palestinians living in the West Bank. And we have sent a very clear message to them that it's unacceptable, it needs to stop, and those responsible for it need to be held accountable."

For our live updates from Wednesday (November 1), click here.