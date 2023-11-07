Tuesday, November 7, 2023

1901 GMT — The US said it does not support a "reoccupation" of Gaza by Israel after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would take "overall security responsibility" in the territory.

"Generally speaking, we do not support the reoccupation of Gaza and neither does Israel," State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

"Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken was fairly clear about that during his travels as well," he said.

More updates 👇

2000 GMT — Biden reported to have told Netanyahu 3-day fighting pause could help secure release of hostages

US President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call that a three-day fighting pause could help secure the release of some hostages, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing two US and Israeli officials.

Citing the US official, Axios reported that under a proposal being discussed between the US., Israel and Qatar, Hamas would release 10-15 hostages and use the pause to verify the identities of all the hostages and deliver a list of names of the people it is holding.

In a statement on Monday, the White House said Biden and Netanyahu discussed "the possibility of tactical pauses to provide civilians with opportunities to safely depart from areas of ongoing fighting, to ensure assistance is reaching civilians in need, and to enable potential hostage releases."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Axios report.

1902 GMT — European commissioner warns of 'apocalypse' in Gaza

The current catastrophic situation in Gaza threatens to decline further, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic warned.

Speaking to Turkish reporters in Brussels, Lenarcic stressed the need for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza for humanitarian aid to enter into the Palestinian enclave as it faces Israeli bombardment, blockade, and ground attacks.

"Otherwise, the catastrophe in Gaza may turn into apocalypse," he said.

1858 GMT — Humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City: Red Cross

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City but was able to deliver medical supplies to Al Shifa hospital.

Two trucks were damaged and a driver was lightly wounded, the organisation said.

It said the convoy included five trucks and two ICRC vehicles and was carrying "lifesaving medical supplies to health facilities including to Al Quds hospital of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, when it was hit by fire."

1841 GMT — Muslim American lawmakers warn 'anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian hate' on rise

The three Muslim American lawmakers in the US Congress warned that "bigoted anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian hate" is sweeping through the nation's politics amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

Representatives Andre Carson, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, all Democrats, pointed to legislation introduced by Republican Representative Ryan Zinke last week to forcibly deport some Palestinians from the US, saying it is part of "a growing tide of bigoted anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian hate pervading our politics."

1830 GMT — No ceasefire, fuel delivered to Gaza until hostages freed: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there will be no fuel delivered to Gaza and no ceasefire with Hamas unless hostages seized by the Palestinian resistance group are freed.

In a televised statement marking the first month of Israel's war with Hamas, Netanyahu also warned Hezbollah "it will be making the mistake of its life" if it opens a new front in the war from its base in Lebanon.

1736 GMT — Israeli soldiers operating in the 'heart of Gaza City' — minister

Israeli soldiers are operating in the "heart of Gaza City", Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said.

In a televised news conference, Gallant said neither Israel nor Hamas would govern the Palestinian enclave once the ongoing conflict was over.

Fierce fighting between Palestinian resistance groups and Tel Aviv's forces continues, according to the reports coming from the field.

1708 GMT — Dead children in Gaza war is world's 'moral failing': Red Cross

A month after the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict erupted, the Red Cross demanded an end to the horrific suffering of civilians, and especially children, decrying a "moral failing".

"One month on, civilians in Gaza and Israel are being forced to endure tremendous suffering and loss. This needs to stop," the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement.

1651 GMT — WHO chief urges humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) urged for all parties in Gaza to agree to a humanitarian ceasefire as "intense bombardment" in the blockaded Palestinian enclave continues into a second month.

"It has been a month of intense bombardment in Gaza. 10,000 people have died. Over 4,000 of them were children," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, asking: "How long will this human catastrophe last?"

WHO urges "all parties to agree to a humanitarian ceasefire and work toward lasting peace," Tedros said.

1647 GMT — More than 400 US citizens, residents have left Gaza: State Dept

The United States has helped more than 400 US citizens, lawful permanent residents and other eligible people to depart Gaza, a US State Department spokesperson said

1641 GMT — Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire as US envoy visits Lebanon

Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah exchanged cross-border fire amid a visit by US envoy Amos Hochstein to Beirut.

An Israeli military statement said 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel, setting off sirens in the Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights.

Israeli forces responded with artillery fire toward the sources of the rocket fire, the statement said.

1558 GMT — Palestinian envoy to UK flays world's silence over Israeli attacks, fears 2nd 'Nakba' in Gaza

Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, reiterated his warning about Israel’s plan for another “Nakba” in Gaza, and as proof, he shared video footage showing mass displacement of people in Gaza from north to south.

"Invading Israeli tanks are in #Gaza to force the mass expulsion of Palestinians from their homes," Zomlot wrote on X, sharing video footage purportedly belonging to a group of Palestinians forcibly displaced from the northern part of the blockaded Gaza.

1509 GMT — France says over 100 nationals evacuated from Gaza

More than 100 French nationals and their dependents have been evacuated from Gaza through the Rafah border crossing to Egypt, the Foreign Ministry in Paris said.

"Two groups of French nationals, officials and rights holders were able to leave" on Monday and Tuesday from Gaza and are now "in safety in Egypt," the ministry said in a statement.

The departures "bring the number of exits organised by France to more than 100 people," it added.

1501 GMT — Casualties as Israeli jets strike residential neighbourhood in Gaza

Authorities in Gaza said a large number of people were killed and injured in Israeli airstrikes on a residential neighbourhood in the central city of Deir al Balah.

"The bombardment has caused massive destruction in the area," Salama Marouf, a spokesperson for Gaza-based Government's Media Office, told Anadolu.

Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra confirmed that casualties were reported in the Israeli attack, but did not give an exact figure.

1454 GMT — Maritime corridor, floating hospitals for Gaza in focus at Paris conference

World powers meet in Paris to coordinate aid and help for the wounded in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, with the possible creation of a maritime corridor, naval medical facilities and field hospitals to be considered, European diplomats said.

The conference brings together regional stakeholders such as Egypt, Jordan and the Gulf Arab countries as well as Western powers and G20 members - excluding Russia.

International institutions and non-governmental organisations operating in Gaza are also due to attend.

1440 GMT — Israel obstructing release of foreign hostages in Gaza — Hamas

Hamas has said that Israel had obstructed the release of 12 foreigners held by the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza.

"We had planned to free 12 hostages who have foreign nationality in the past days, but the (Israeli) occupation hindered the move," the group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a statement.

"We are ready to release them, but the situation on the ground and the Israeli aggression prevent this from happening," Hamas said.

1419 GMT — UN Geneva office honours dozens of UNRWA staffers killed in Gaza

The UN office in Geneva honoured dozens of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) staffers killed in Gaza since October 7 as a result of Israeli forces' indiscriminate and intensified attacks.

The UN officials and staff observed a moment of silence to remember those who died during Israeli attacks on Gaza.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) spokesperson Jens Laerke shared a video of the commemoration on social media platform X, writing: "A solemn and profoundly sad moment at UN Geneva today, honouring our UNRWA colleagues killed in Gaza."

1351 GMT — Israel hits residential area in central Gaza, casualties feared

A large number of casualties were feared in the latest Israeli strike on a residential neighbourhood in Deir al Balah, central Gaza, a Palestinian official told Anadolu Agency.

1330 GMT — Russia raises questions on alleged nuclear arms in Israel after minister's comments