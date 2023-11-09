International organisations and aid agencies have called on for an immediate ceasefire to end a "haemorrhage of human lives" in Gaza, warning that the situation could quickly spiral out of control.

They made their appeals at a conference in Paris on Thursday intended to coordinate aid and assess how to help people wounded in Gaza since Israel launched its brutal ground and air offensive in response to an attack by Hamas fighters on southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Representatives of Arab nations, Western countries, and members of the Group of 20 major economies were among those attending the conference, but Israel was not invited and few heads of state, government, or foreign ministers were there. Expectations for concrete results are low if there is no pause in fighting.

Participants were set to discuss a proposal to create a maritime corridor to ship humanitarian aid into Gaza or evacuate the wounded, the establishment of field hospitals, and financial assistance to ease the growing humanitarian crisis.

"We cannot wait a minute more for a humanitarian ceasefire or lifting of siege which is collective punishment," said Jan Egeland, the Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

"Without a ceasefire, lifting of siege and indiscriminate bombarding and warfare, the haemorrhage of human lives will continue," he said in comments echoed by the United Nations and the International Red Cross.

Israel has ruled out an immediate ceasefire, which it claims might help strengthen Hamas. The United States has echoed the Israeli view, warning that a ceasefire could help Hamas regroup, but has called for humanitarian pauses.

Doctors Without Borders chief Isabelle Defourny, whose staff operate in Gaza, said safe zones for Palestinians in southern Gaza were unrealistic and that sustained halts in the fighting were needed, "not an hour (pause) here or there."

Palestinian officials said 10,569 Palestinians in Gaza had been killed as of Wednesday, about 40 percent of them children.

Israel said Hamas fighters killed 1,400 people and took about 240 others hostage in the Oct 7 assault.

Macron seeks a pause