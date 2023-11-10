“Good morning. A good morning to Gaza, to love, to energy and swimming with crabs,” Roshdi Sarraj, a well-known journalist in Gaza, said in a video smiling, half submerged in water with his friend Yaser Murtaja - also a journalist - before taking a deep dive in.

Today, both of them are six feet under the ground. Murtaja was killed by the Israeli security forces in 2018, and Sarraj in the recent Israeli air strikes in Gaza.

Murtaja and Sarraj were childhood friends, and they shared an immense passion for photography, which led them to start a media company called Ain Media in 2012.

With Murtaja’s death, Sarraj took it upon himself to continue to run the company and be persistent in his reporting on Gaza.

“If he loves you, you are loved forever. He would do anything for you and never let you down,” Sarraj’s wife Shuruq told TRT World.

He used to say holding a camera and reporting feeds his soul, his wife Shuruq continued.

Despite grieving the loss of his friend, Sarraj carried on with full force, believing in the importance of continuing their work.

“When Yaser was killed, Roshdi was devastated and heartbroken. He had lost his best friend, his companion, and his partner, and couldn’t believe it. Yet, he was determined,” a journalist from Gaza, Yara Eid, said in a tribute

video

dedicated to Roshdi.

“He was one of the strongest, bravest people I've ever met.”

Throughout the decades of Israeli aggression, the residents of Gaza would inevitably gain global attention, but in the regrettable guise of mere statistical figures.

But despite the stifling impact of the siege, the people of Gaza did not yield to the weight of occupation; instead, they remained enigmatic, often catching the world by surprise.

And Sarraj was one among Gaza’s brave hearts, who made sure to shed light on how Palestinians loved life amidst the backdrop of suffering, death, and destruction.

When conflicts erupted, he remained in the field, and his camera became a witness to the horrifying spectacle of entire buildings detonating and crumbling before his eyes, people desperately fleeing in panic, while his camera quivered alongside frightened children as medics hurried to provide them with urgent care.

But during times of peace, he diligently documented the ordinary moments of everyday life and filmed wedding ceremonies in Gaza.

Rushdi cherished swimming in the sea and a multitude of other activities. He was an animal and nature lover, a foodie - all of which served as proof of love for life.

He called his 11-month-old daughter Daniya “happiness”, Shuruq said. “And he said this house is lit up because this happiness is in our house”.

On October 7, the Israeli military launched a powerful wave of air strikes on Gaza after Hamas launched an attack on Israel.

Two days before he was killed by one of the Israeli strikes, Sarraj confided in his fellow journalists and friends, doubting his possibility of surviving.

“I can’t find a safe place for my family and myself anymore. With each passing day, my hope for survival is fading,” TRT World’s journalist Tülin Tezel, said, relaying Sarraj's comment, to TRT World.

In Gaza, residents have sought refuge in hospitals and UN schools, hoping that Israel would refrain from targeting those locations, respecting international law. However, these places of shelter have been bombarded too.

“His words left us both in a profound silence, for I had no suitable response to offer. All I could muster the courage to say was, ‘Stay strong, Roshdi. Our prayers are with you.’ But I choked up as I uttered those,” Tezel said.

The day Sarraj was killed

On the morning of October 22, Roshdi woke up before his wife and tended to Daniya, who was already up.

“He wanted to give space to me to sleep more since it was nearly impossible to rest and sleep amidst the constant heavy explosions and bombs around us,” Shuruq explained.

“This is not unusual, he was always very thoughtful,”

A couple of hours later, Shuruq woke up and they all sat down to have breakfast together when an Israeli missile struck their home.