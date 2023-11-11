WORLD
3 MIN READ
Emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza kicks off in Saudi Arabia
Leaders unite in Riyadh to address Israel's relentless strikes on Gaza, demanding an end to the aggression.
Emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza kicks off in Saudi Arabia
The summit aligns with the continuous Israeli bombardment in the Palestinian territory, now entering its 36th day. / Photo: AA
November 11, 2023

An emergency joint Arab-Islamic summit has kicked off in the Saudi capital Riyadh to discuss the “dangerous developments” taking place in the besieged Gaza and the Palestinian territories.

According to official Saudi media, leaders, and representatives of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the summit on Saturday.

The summit coincides with the ongoing Israeli bombardment in the Palestinian enclave for the 36th day.

Foreign ministers of the Arab and Islamic countries held a preparatory meeting for the summit in Riyadh, with the aim of “consensus on the draft final statement of the summit on the unified collective Arab and Islamic position,” according to Egypt’s official Middle East News Agency.

It pointed out that Gaza and the Palestinian territories are “witnessing dangerous and unprecedented developments that require Arab and Islamic unity to confront them and contain their repercussions.”

RelatedPalestinian group doesn't 'expect anything' as Arab, Muslim blocs meet in Saudi Arabia

'Brutal, ugly, must be stopped'

In the opening speech, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reiterated the kingdom’s demand for an immediate halt to the Israeli “military operations” in Gaza.

He demanded lifting the siege imposed on the enclave and providing safe humanitarian corridors.

Recommended

The Saudi crown prince reiterated rejection of this “brutal war” against the Palestinian brethren and held the “occupation authorities” responsible for what is happening.

For his part, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas demanded the US and the UN Security Council to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Jordanian King Abdullah II stressed that Gaza is subjected to an “ugly” war that must stop immediately.

He went on to warn that the world “will pay the price of failure" in resolving the Palestinian issue and addressing the problem from its roots.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, adding that the forced displacement of Palestinians outside their lands must be stopped.

For his part, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hoped that a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza would be reached in the near future.

At least 11,078 Palestinians, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women, have been killed by Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged Gaza.

RelatedIsrael acting like spoiled child of the West: President Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar