UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is "deeply concerned" about the widening conflict in Myanmar, sparked by an offensive launched by ethnic minority armed groups last month.

Guterres is "deeply concerned by the expansion of conflict" across a vast swathe of the country that the UN says has displaced more than 200,000 people, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

Fighting has raged since October 27 after the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Arakan Army (AA) launched attacks on the military near the northern border with China.