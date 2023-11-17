When Khulud Jarboueh and her children fled their home in northern Gaza under Israeli bombardment in early October, the young ones were wearing just shorts and T-shirts.

The heat of late summer still lingered then. But now she rummages through piles of clothing looking for something to keep them warm in the rain and bitter cold.

"We left Gaza City with 20 members of the family more than a month ago," said the 29-year-old at a second-hand clothes stall outside a school in Rafah run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

They had left the north of the Palestinian territory after Israel warned people to flee south, saying it was safer there.

The exodus came after Israel's military began a relentless bombardment of Gaza. Palestinian authorities in Gaza have said Israeli attacks have killed around 11,500 people, including thousands of children.

Now Jarboueh and her family sleep on the floor of the UNRWA school.

"We didn't take any clothes with us. But now it's cold and I have to buy winter stuff," she said at the stall where items of clothing go for a shekel each (around $0.25).

'I have no choice'

Even before the war, life in the Gaza was difficult.

The United Nations estimates that in 2022, the blockade Israel had enforced against the territory since 2007 had "hollowed out Gaza's economy".

"The restrictions on movement also impede access to health and other essential services, as 80 percent of Gaza residents depend on international aid," said UNCTAD, the UN Conference on Trade and Development.

Unemployment in the densely populated strip of land squeezed between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea was 45 percent.

Today, the UN says, all 2.4 million people in Gaza are going hungry, and 1.65 million have been displaced by the war. With almost half the houses in Gaza destroyed or damaged, poverty will only get worse.

"It's the first time in my life I've had to buy second-hand clothes," said Jarboueh. "We're not rich, but I can usually afford to pay 10 shekels for an item of clothing for the children.

"Now they're coughing because it's so cold. I have no other choice."

She said she was sure the old clothes were "full of germs".

"But they're going to have to put them straight on. I don't have the water to shower my children, let alone do the laundry."